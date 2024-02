In a strategic move aimed at strengthening bilateral business ties between the UAE and Germany, IFZA, Dubai’s most dynamic free zone community, has partnered with the Bundesverband mittelständische Wirtschaft e.V (BVMW), the German Federal Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses. As the official representative of BVMW in Dubai, IFZA will open an office in the city to support the growing number of German businesses establishing operations in Dubai.

This collaboration is a pivotal step in IFZA’s strategy to support the Dubai’s Government initiative D33 by bringing international businesses to Dubai to support the growth of the economy. With this partnership, IFZA has positioned itself as the preferred option for German businesses looking to expand and internationalise in the UAE; and focuses on facilitating opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) between Germany and the UAE.

Jochen Knecht, CEO at IFZA, says, “IFZA has an impressive track record of successfully serving the German business community, and we are thrilled to be part of BVMW’s alliance here in Dubai. Our strategic partnership with BVMW is a key component in IFZA becoming the solution for German businesses looking to expand to Dubai and beyond.

“We offer comprehensive solutions for German SMEs looking to grow their business in Dubai, and believe our partnership with BVMW speaks loudly to Dubai's position as the region’s thriving business and investment hub. We are delighted to be able to support even more German SMEs to pursue their business growth ambitions from Dubai to the world."

With at least 1,200 German companies and more than 30,000 German citizens living in the UAE, Germany has long been a critical market for IFZA, due to the thriving exchange between the two countries. Recognizing the importance of nurturing this relationship, IFZA has taken decisive steps to target new business segments in the country and recently welcomed EMAG as one of the many German companies looking to IFZA to support their own business set up in Dubai.

IFZA Chairman Martin G. Pedersen, right, and Holger Schlechter, IFZA CFO, left, receive certificates of official partnership recognition from BVMW’s Hans-Josef Dollgen, Federal Senate for Economic Affairs

Commenting on IFZA’s relationship with BVMW, Christoph Ahlhaus, Chairman of BVMW, says, “Small and medium-sized businesses are strongly rooted in Germany and its regions. In order to be internationally successful, SMEs need reliable and well-founded support.”

BMVW’s office at IFZA’s premises will connect its members with the UAE market and serve as a hub for connecting German businesses with potential partners across the region.