On Sunday, organisers announced the price of a one day, and three day ticket

Dubai: The organisers of Expo 2020 Dubai are exploring further ticket categories for the event, including a season pass and VIP passes, according to a senior executive at Expo 2020.

On Sunday, it was announced that a one day ticket would cost Dh120, while a three day ticket would cost Dh260.

The event is free for children under the age of five, for adults over the age of 65, and for people of determination.

“We are looking at additional ticket categories,” said Sanjive Khosla, deputy chief, visitor experience officer at Expo 2020. These included VIP tickets, Khosla added, which would be announced in the future.

“There is going to be a monthly pass and a season pass,” he told Gulf News in an interview at ATM. “The season pass will be unlimited entry for a 173 day period, while the monthly plan will be like a Netflix subscription.”

Expo 2020 believes that for international visitors, 20 per cent will purchase a three day ticket, while the remaining 80 per cent will come on a one day ticket.

According to Khosla, the event’s organisers are hoping that residents of the UAE are tempted to buy season passes, to take advantage of all the activities and events on offer over the course of the six month expo.

He declined to share the price of a season pass, or whether it would be above or below Dh1,000. Khosla said that the price would be announced in October 2019.

“We’re currently finalising, fine-tuning [the price of the season pass]. It’ll be extremely attractive, and [offer] good value.”

The organisers of Expo 2020 have done extensive research in to the event’s pricing strategy, including a process of benchmarking themselves against previous expos, in addition to local and international attractions, and interviewing residents and visitors on pricing preferences.

Expo 2020 Dubai tickets were cheaper than those for Expo 2015 Milan, Khosla said.