Manila: The Department of Energy (DOE) is set to unveil regulations on the construction of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in petrol stations across the Philippines soon, a senior official said.

The move aims to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the country by making charging stations more accessible.

Under Republic Act 11697, or the Electric Vehicle Industry and Development Act (EVIDA), fuel station owners are mandated to install, operate, or maintain commercial-use charging stations on their premises.

The official confirmed that the agency is currently drafting the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) for this provision. The document will outline specific requirements and guidelines for the construction of charging stations at petrol filling stations.

“We're hopeful that those regulations will come out after public consultation through the fourth quarter of this year or early next year,” Patrick Aquino, Energy Utilisation Management Bureau (EUMB) Director under the DOE, told local media. Drafting of the rules require public inputs.

Implementation is expected to kick in by 2025.

Specifics

The IRR is expected to define the specific the number of charging units required per station, which will depend on the size of the fuel stations.

Smaller stations may only be required to install one charging station, while larger stations may need multiple units. The goal is to ensure that EV drivers have convenient access to charging facilities nationwide.

The Philippine EV market witnessed a significant surge in 2023, with sales exceeding 10,600 units, a huge leap from just about 1,000 in 2022, according to Statista.

Recently, ride-hailing platform Grab and BYD recently announced a partnership to run a study on public acceptance of EVs in the transport network vehicle service (TNVS) sector. The test will run for one month in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Makati City, Pasay City, and Mandaluyong City, using the BYD Dolphin, leveraging the existing EV charging infrastructure in these areas.

In addition to the EV charging station guidelines, the DOE is also working on other initiatives to promote EV adoption. The updated Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry (CREVI) is expected to be released this September.

EV incentives

Meanwhile, the draft of the Electric Vehicle Incentives Scheme (EVIS) is set to be presented to the Office of the President before the year ends.

The Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) is also actively involved in promoting EV adoption. They will be hosting the 12th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS) in October, focusing on the theme "Spark Change, Drive Electric." The summit aims to raise awareness about the benefits of EVs and encourage more people to adopt electric vehicles.

With these initiatives in place, the Philippines is making significant strides towards a more sustainable and electrified transportation sector.