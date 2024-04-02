Wail Al Jaafari, Aramco Executive Vice President of Technical Services, said: “The award of these contracts reflects Aramco’s goal to increase natural gas supplies, help efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and free up more crude oil for value-added refining and export. Together with leading international companies, we are advancing our goal to increase gas production. The expansion also supports our ambitions to develop a lower-carbon hydrogen business, while associated liquids from gas are an important feedstock for the petrochemical industry.”