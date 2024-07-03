Dubai: ADNOC and the UAE tech-telco entity e& are coming together to build what will be the energy industry’s biggest private 5G wireless network, spanning a whopping 11,000 square kilometers.

This network will deliver high-bandwidth connectivity across ADNOC’s onshore and offshore operations. Moreover, this will enable UAE energy company to 'further integrate' its advanced AI solutions at even its most remote facilities and 'reduce costs through automation'.

Work on the network is to be completed in 2025 andexpected to generate $1.5 billion (Dh5.5 billion) in value during its first five years of operation. “This landmark project with e& is a milestone step in ADNOC’s journey to become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company," said Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO.

What 5G network will do for ADNOC

Once complete, the 5G network will relay information from sensors embedded in more than 12,000 wells and pipelines to autonomous control room. These will help ADNOC 'make real-time recommendations' to increase the lifespan of its assets and safety in the field.

Top ADNOC and e& officials – including Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Alzaabi - sign up for the 5G private network. Image Credit: ADNOC

"The network will also allow for the digitalization of wellheads and provide end-to-end visibility over operations, thereby driving productivity across the company’s entire value chain," said the statement.

"Global demand is rising for both energy and AI, so by investing in cutting-edge connectivity across our operations, we can ensure that we continue providing secure, reliable and responsible energy to our customers," said Dr. Jaber.

This strategic partnership (of ADNOC and e&) will generate value and enable us to make faster, smarter decisions, from the control room to the boardroom - Dr. Sultan Al Jaber

The 5G network project is in fact part of a multi-year program to speed up deployment of AI solutions help ADNOC be the 'world’s most AI-enabled energy company'.

With 5G services, UAE telcos have seen immense potential in creating 'private' networks for the biggest corporate entities in the country. While the full potential of the high-speed telecom networks will be gradual, take up rates among entities in the industrial, high-tech and other sectors can speed along the adoption process.