Will it be all about oil? Or will renewables and COP26 figure just as prominently? At ADIPEC 2021, the energy industry will find out what's top on the agenda.

Dubai: A year and more can make quite the difference. 2020’s talk about oil was mostly about a ‘post-oil future’ - and with oil futures at one point slipping below $0 a barrel, can it be otherwise?

Fast forward to now, and it’s clear that oil figures very much in the centre of any talk related to economies, their growth chances, inflation, and all of that. A ‘post-oil future’ has been pushed back for the moment – the need for fuel is one pressing need in the present.

The world’s biggest energy event opens in Abu Dhabi today (November 15) against this backdrop. Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events and the organiser of ADIPEC, gives a rundown of what’s in store agenda-wise at the event.

Will this year’s other themes for the energy industry be side-tracked by the fuel shortages and price rises?

ADIPEC 2021 is the industry’s first chance to meet following COP26 - so the energy transition narrative will be at the top of the agenda. The sector’s opportunity is to ensure access to efficient, reliable and sustainable energy for all, while reducing climate-changing emissions in line with governments’ positions.

"Hydrogen's potential will be a major topic of discussion – as will the scope of new technology on the market to adjust to new dynamics and support innovation," says Hudson.

Do you reckon that the latest situation on oil will reinforce the need to keep investments high on exploration and more downstream needs?

The refining and petrochemical industries are mature markets, greatly contributing to the growth of the energy sector. With the industry’s transition to lower-carbon operations and the implementation of new sustainable and circular economy strategies, upstream, midstream, and downstream investment will continue with an emphasis on sustainable production with more ICCUS technologies in parallel with new forms of energy supply.

Is the energy industry on the same page with others when it comes COP26 guidelines?

One of the primary industry challenges will be navigating the energy transition. ADIPEC 2021 will be the first major energy exhibition and conference taking place after COP26. And will serve as a crucial opportunity for the sector to come together and reflect on governments’ commitments on reducing global emissions. We will be providing a key forum for Ministers, CEOs and policy makers to set out the sector’s future.

The ADIPEC 2021 Strategic Conference programme will enable attendees to gain unique insights into how the energy industry can align itself with the outcomes of COP26 and post pandemic market dynamics, in order to thrive in the face of growing global ambition for sustainable, integrated, low carbon energy value chains.

ADIPEC 21 - what do you expect the one takeaway from the event to be? How will it be different from the more recent ones?

It will play an important role in developing the thought-leadership, direction, and strategies necessary to address how the energy industry can navigate the complexities of the shift to low carbon energy.

In particular, the event enables the global energy industry to source the latest technological innovations necessary to unlock untapped value and opportunities, drive performance and efficiencies and optimise costs. It will also provide the direction that will enable the oil and gas industry to retain its licence to operate and stay in sync with the needs of society as the energy transition gathers pace.