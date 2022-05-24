Dubai: Energy giants ADNOC, Masdar and bp have forged new energy partnerships to maximise opportunities in the transition of energy, inking deals in UAE and the UK.

The companies will collaborate in areas of green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel. Abu Dhabi’s flagship carrier Etihad Airways and waste management company Tadweer will be playing a key role in the transition.

In the UK, ADNOC and bp advanced to the design phase (pre-FEED) of the H2Teesside low-carbon hydrogen project, while Masdar and bp signed an MoU to explore potential collaboration on the HyGreen Teesside green hydrogen project.

In the UAE, ADNOC and bp will conduct a joint feasibility study for a low-carbon hydrogen project in Abu Dhabi.

Sustainable aviation fuel

ADNOC, bp and Masdar also agreed to explore production of sustainable aviation fuels in the UAE using solar-to-green hydrogen and municipal waste gasification, leveraging Tadweer’s extensive operational experience to explore conversion of municipal waste into sustainable aviation fuels for Etihad Airways via gasification powered by solar-to-green hydrogen.

“In the UK, our role in Teesside will represent ADNOC’s first investment into the UK and help to accelerate innovation in decarbonisation of energy in industrial sectors,” said Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, and Masdar Chairman. “Similarly, the partners’ collaboration in Abu Dhabi is expected to further position the UAE as a leader in low-carbon energies and technology-driven industrial growth.”

Bernard Looney, bp’s CEO, said: “Our partnership with ADNOC and Masdar stretches internationally and will be able to help decarbonise some of the most hard-to-abate sectors in the world – like industrial manufacturing, power and aviation – in a sustainable way.”

ADNOC and bp’s UK project, H2Teesside, will be co-developed within Teesside, a part of the East Coast Cluster on the Eastern coast of the UK, leveraging access to North Sea gas and bp’s existing CCUS capabilities. End-users of clean hydrogen produced at the planned project are expected to include neighboring large-scale industrial offtakers, such as chemical processors, fertilizer manufacturers and heat and power generators. Similar mobility demand in Teesside will be explored by bp and Masdar in the area of green hydrogen, setting the stage for end-to-end green hydrogen value chains.

“Today’s announcements will strengthen the strategic partnership between Masdar, ADNOC and bp and continue to drive clean energy innovation for both the UAE and the UK,” said Masdar CEO, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi. “Masdar has been a long-standing investor in the UK’s renewable energy sector, and we will leverage our expertise in offshore wind and sustainable aviation fuels to support both nations’ energy transition.”