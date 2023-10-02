Dubai: A new one-stop-shop for tech startups looking to set up or expand their business in Dubai was launched on Monday.

Launched by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the ‘Business in Dubai’ initiative will provide digital startups with business-matching service aimed at connecting companies with partners, investors, and customers, explained Ahmad Bin Byat, Vice Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. The service is open to local and international companies wishing to expand in Dubai.

The initiative comes as part of the chamber’s drive to ensure an enabling business environment that allows digital companies to contribute to the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) goals, said Byat.

As part of the launch event, the chamber signed seven MoUs with partner organisations, including Letswork, in5, Dubai World Trade Centre (One Central), du, Mashreq, Dubai Islamic Bank, and the Commercial Bank of Dubai.

The new agreements build on the signing of four MoUs in June to bring the total number of partners offering exclusive services through the platform to 11. The chamber is also looking to enter into agreements with additional partners shortly.

Ahmad Bin Byat, Vice Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, says the service is open to local and international companies wishing to expand in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

What is Business in Dubai?

According to Byat, the MOUs signed on Monday are partnership agreements with government service providers specifically designed to provide a suite of services for new or existing digital platforms. Interested applicants can sign up for its services on the Dubai Chamber website.

“Digital companies that require specific services like web hosting, broadband services, or even office space can use the Business in Dubai platform as a one-stop-shop. This removes the need for them to go to these government providers individually,” explained Byat.

Dubai’s D33 significantly bolsters companies operating in the digital sphere. “This strategy is tailored to agile and fast-scaling companies within the realm of cyberspace,” said Byat. The official also said that the services provided on the platform would be ‘cost effective’ for startups. However, the exact prices for the packages weren’t revealed.

“However, there is a strong desire to double this figure. The city has increasingly become a magnet for global talent specialising in the digital sphere. Many young and skilled individuals are relocating to Dubai to establish their companies, drawn by the city’s appeal. The upcoming North Star event (set to take place at Dubai Harbour from October 15-18), coinciding with GITEX, holds immense significance,” he added.

Flexible work environments

One of the benefits of the new platform is access to a flexible work environment, thanks to the partnership signed with LetsWork.

Omar AlMheiri, Co-Founder of LetsWork, explained: “We were one of the initial startups to collaborate with Dubai Chamber a couple of years ago. LetsWork connects users with on-demand workspaces. It’s similar to Booking.com or Airbnb but for offices and desks.”

Startups, entrepreneurs, and SMEs can use the LetsWork app to access various short-term or long-term (lease) office locations across five countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Spain, and Portugal.

“Post-pandemic, more workers and companies are choosing remote or hybrid work. We aim to support companies in adapting to these trends. Our users include both local and international companies,” explained AlMheiri.