Muscat: Five Adventure Tourism projects in Oman are all set to open its doors soon, a leading Arabic news portal says.

Development of mountain trails, Khasab Zipline project, Majlis Al Jinn cave chamber, Wadi Shab and Green Mountain (Jebel Akhdar) are the projects that are getting ready as part of the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation plan.

Oman’s ubiquitous mountain ranges, big and small that are favourites of many citizens and residents are all set to find a prominent place in tourists’ map. Hiking trails have been developed throughout the Sultanate and the beta version of the mountain trails application is ready and is currently undergoing technical evaluation before its official launch.

Setting the pulse racing will be a brand-new zipline project that will replace the current rope-assisted climbing in Khasab region. Work is progressing after the necessary approvals to establish the Zipline Project and approval by the concerned ministry were obtained.

The second largest known cave chamber in the world, Majlis Al Jinn is located in Quriyat in Muscat region. Implementation of plans to develop and operate the Majlis Al Jinn cave chamber, by a local company is in the pipeline.

Work is also on as per a signed agreement with the developer of Wadi Shab and Green Mountain (Jebel Akhdar) and local investors who have shown interest in boosting some activities in the regions. Both the places are much preferred locations by many local residents and citizens for their shot of adrenalin pumped adventures.