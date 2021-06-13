Image Credit: Supplied

Why did CPF decide to set up base at Kizad, when was the factory set up at the Polymers Park? What are the challenges you faced when setting up shop?

Abdulla Saeed Aljaberi: The decision was taken to set up a factory in Kizad due to the easy documentation process that the entity afforded, as well as ready availability of infrastructure, electricity capacity that met our needs, easy access to all the interconnected highway roads and proximity to Khalifa Sea Port, which is a big advantage for a manufacturing company like ours.

The decision was further reinforced when we saw the possibility of acquiring open land facilities for our second stage of expansion that includes constructing our own factory complex. We believe that we can use the above mentioned facilities to expedite our company’s growth and make it the best manufacturing unit where we will produce high quality products at competitive prices and meet the needs of our valued customers to the best of their satisfaction.

Please share some information on the company and CPF’s product portfolio, as well as the industries it caters to.

Dr Salem Saeed Aljaberi: Our company is located at warehouse C-17 in Kizad’s Polymers Park. According to my information and knowledge, CPF is the first company in Abu Dhabi to produce industrial purpose plastic containers. Our main activities include manufacturing injection molded plastic products, which are specialised plastic containers for paint and other construction industries, along with cosmetic packaging products. Our aim is to support the packaging industry in the UAE and other GCC countries.

Our main customer core includes paint manufacturers as well as players from the adhesives industry, construction chemicals, oil and grease manufacturers as well as value clients from the cosmetics sector.

What are the advantages that the Polymers Park offers entities such as CPF in running a successful business?

Dr Salem: In hindsight, I believe choosing to be a part of the Polymers Park was an excellent choice that we made considering the fact that we have since received and continue to enjoy massive support from the Kizad administration as and when we require the same. The Kizad team is also very proactive in keeping its partners up to speed on information on innovation in our field of manufacturing through the entity’s regular newsletter.

How can KIZAD improve on its value offerings to clients?

Abdulla: Like all new companies do, when we initially set up a new business CPF found it difficult and a daily struggle to source credit facilities from raw material suppliers. In this regard, it would be an excellent move and well timed if Kizad could help SMEs during their initial days and facilitate this credit facility from the same raw material suppliers. It will be a source of support to manufacturers like us and help Kizad build on goodwill with their value partners for the long term while ensuring the companies they tie up with are around for the long haul and turn around to become credible brands and allow Kizad to be a part of their success story.

What’s in the offing for CPF at KIZAD in future, do share your expansion plans at the free zone and here in the UAE.

Abdulla: We are currently running our factory with warehouse facilities and look forward to the second stage expansion, with our own constructed building and more numbers of advanced machinery that showcase the latest in sector-specific tech.

Being in the plastic industry we are aware of the pros and cons that the sector brings to the table and we are well committed to protect our environment as we aim to keep alive the vison of our Father of the Nation, Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

For one, our commitment to fronting the latest technology and using it wisely allows CPF to reduce the consumption of plastics by reducing our product weight while at the same time maintaining our customer commitment by offering a quality product every time.