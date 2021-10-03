Smart Zone has helped incorporate more than 20,000 firms from across 15 years in 11 years

Varoon Sinha, Founder, Smart Zone Image Credit: Supplied

Here are many great reasons for starting your own business. Apart from being your own boss, you get to build your dream, monetise your passion, make more money, and live life on your terms.

To begin your entrepreneurial journey, you’ll need the help of experts who are well-versed with the process of setting up companies and have helped companies smoothly navigate the complex world of commerce.

At Smart Zone, the firm has incorporated more than 20,000 companies with clients from over 150 countries, in a span of 11 years. From start-ups to well-established firms who want to expand in the UAE, it has helped businesses across various industries operate successfully in the region.

It also has registered agents of free zone authorities and enjoys a strong network of relationships with government bodies and partners. This makes it easier for you to start a mainland, free zone or offshore company with us.

The firm’s knowledgeable and multilingual team has a collective experience of 30+ years and is easily accessible through Smart Zone’s Dubai office and a 24x7 digital live chat window.

Smart Zone offers a free visa for life when you set up your company in a Dubai free zone, starting from just Dh17,900.

Apart from that, you also have an all-inclusive Sharjah company set-up option from Dh17,500, inclusive of trade licence, office lease agreement, residency visa, e-channel, immigration card, medical and Emirates ID and status change.

To ensure the most comfortable business set-up experience for you, Smart Zone also offers additional services such as corporate planning, corporate structure review, accounting, tax consulting, banking assistance, investment consulting and in fact, everything you need to set up and run a successful business in the UAE.