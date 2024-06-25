Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s flag carrier Etihad Airways has unveiled its 20th anniversary livery. The unique design features a line-style art, celebrating the beauty of unity, with each stroke embodying the essence of the airline’s home, Etihad Airways said in a statement on Tuesday.

It also reflects the rich history that the UAE national airline has developed over the last twenty years as one of Abu Dhabi’s most important home-grown brands.

The airline said the design has been applied to one of the A321neos that has just joined the airline’s fleet.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “The livery marks our 20th year of delivering remarkable service, fulfilling our mission to deliver extraordinary experiences inspired by our Emirati identity.”

“It reflects the journey we have been on, and it also sets the tone for our future as we give flight to our ambition, to be the airline that everyone wants to fly,” said Neves.

The livery decal wraps around both sides of the fuselage in Arabic and English.

A321neos join the fleet

Etihad is putting six A321neos into operation, equipped with advanced CFM LEAP 1A engines, to further boost its growing network and frequency.

The CFM engines are said to offer reduced emissions and up to 20 per cent more efficiency than some similar power units of their class.

Etihad’s Chief Operations and Guest Officer John Wright said, “We are pleased to have brought in this fleet so quickly after committing the aircraft in December last year.” Wright said, “With constrained aircraft deliveries worldwide, this fleet is an important bridge for our growth plans as we anticipate the arrival of over 20 new aircraft in 2025.”

“An airline normally takes up to two years to bring a new airframe and engine type into operation, and it is a testament to the speed and flexibility of our Etihad teams and our partners that we have been able to commission them safely and compliantly within seven months,” he added.