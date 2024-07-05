Dubai: The world's busiest hub anticipates a record traffic surge as peak summer travel rush kicks in, with 3.3 million passengers expected to pass through Dubai International Airport (DXB) from July 6 to 17.

"During this period, 914,000 travellers are expected to fly out of DXB, underscoring the airport's robust growth this year," Dubai Airports said in a statement to Gulf News.

The peak of this travel surge will occur over the weekend of July 12-14, when the airport is ready to welcome 840,000 guests, marking the busiest weekend.

July 13 is projected to be the busiest day, with an estimated 286,000 guests passing through DXB. "On average, the airport will handle approximately 274,000 guests daily during this peak period," read the statement.

Dubai Airports, in a travel advisory, stresses the importance of allowing extra time for check-in, security screening, and boarding processes. This is crucial to ensure a smooth and stress-free journey during the peak travel period.

"Dubai Airports is committed to delivering a consistently exceptional travel experience and appreciates the cooperation and understanding of our guests during this exceptionally busy travel season," it said.

Here are the top things travellers need to keep in mind:

> Emirates passengers can use the airline's convenient home, early and self-check-in facilities, and city check-in options.

> flydubai passengers are advised to arrive at least four hours before departure.

> Travellers flying with other airlines should aim to arrive at DXB three hours before their scheduled departure time, utilising online check-in to save time.

> Passengers are advised to familiarise themselves with their airline's baggage allowance and packing regulations. Avoid last-minute surprises by checking in advance.

> Save time at security screening by being prepared. Place metal items— watch, jewellery, mobile phone, coins, belt— in your hand luggage and follow the directed guidelines for carrying liquids, aerosols, and gels

> Families with children over 12 can expedite the passport control process by using Smart Gates

> Be aware of the latest travel regulations for your destination and ensure you have all necessary documents ready

> Organise travel documents in advance and weigh your luggage at home to avoid surprises at the airport and streamline your journey

> Remember to pack spare batteries and power banks in hand luggage

> Farewells should be exchanged at home, as only passengers will be permitted inside the terminals during peak periods

> Avoid road congestion by using the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport and between Terminals 1 and 3.