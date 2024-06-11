Tips for summer travel from DXB

Here are the tips shared by DXB:

1. If you are flying with Emirates, you can use the home, early and self-check-in facilities, including city check-in options.

2. If you are flying with flydubai, make sure you arrive at least four hours prior to departure.

3. For all other airlines, it is also advisable to check in online when possible, and arrive at DXB no earlier than three hours before your scheduled departure time.

4. Organise your travel documents in advance and weigh your luggage at home to avoid surprises at the airport and streamline your journey.

5. Check your airline’s baggage allowance and packing regulations to avoid last-minute surprises.

6. Remember to pack spare batteries and power banks in your hand luggage.

7. Save time at security screening by being prepared. Place metal items— watch, jewellery, mobile phone, coins, belt— in your hand luggage and follow the directed guidelines for carrying liquids, aerosols, and gels.

8. If you are travelling with family, and your children are older than 12 years of age, you can use the Smart Gates to fast-track your immigration check.

9. Keep abreast of the latest travel regulations for your destination and ensure you have all necessary documents ready.

10. Farewell goodbyes should be exchanged at home, as only guests will be permitted inside the terminals during peak periods.

11. Use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport and between Terminals 1 and 3 to avoid road congestion.

12. Access to the arrivals’ forecourts in both Terminals 1 and 3 is restricted to public transport and authorised airport vehicles only.

Travel vaccine

Another important step you should take before you travel is to visit a traveller’s clinic in the UAE, to protect yourself from infections and communicable diseases while abroad.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), travel vaccines are recommended to protect yourself against diseases endemic to the country of origin or destination. They are intended to protect travellers and prevent disease spread within and between countries.

Some countries require proof of vaccination for travellers wishing to enter or exit the country.

The Emirates Health Services (EHS) run traveller’s clinic that provide medical advice and recommended vaccines, as per the recommendations of WHO and the US-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), before travelling to a new country.

Apart from EHS, traveller’s clinics are also operated by other public health departments like Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) and Ambulatory Health Centers operated by Dubai Health.