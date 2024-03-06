Dubai: Qatar Airways announced its launch of Sama 2.0, the world’s first AI cabin crew, along with increased flight frequencies to 15 global destinations in the next year.
Qatar Airways flies to over 170 destinations from Hamad International Airport in Doha, including Hamburg, one of the five destinations in Germany starting this summer. Flights to Berlin will increase from 14 to 18 weekly flights making a total of 71 weekly flights to Germany.
Sama 2.0 was announced with a holographic display at the airline’s new and innovative stand in ITB Berlin 2024. It is an advanced AI cabin crew that interacts with passengers for curated experiences in the airline’s platform, QVerse.
Qatar Airways Group CEO, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said “Innovation is a vital cornerstone of our mission, and with the new and improved Sama, we are taking another defining step toward enhancing our digital experience. The multiple flight increases in our existing destination network emphasize the surge in demand for air travel, bridging together countries and people for better tourism and trade opportunities."