Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Abdulaziz bin Salman, applauded the Kingdom’s efforts to empower women through labor force participation, education, and improved quality of life.
Under the Vision 2030 initiative, the Kingdom made notable progress in enhancing women's involvement in the workforce, data showed. According to a 2022 report from the Kingdom's General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), the ratio of employed Saudi women to the population increased to 30.4 per cent in 2022, up from 27.6 per cent in 2021.
“I am proud to be working with this ecosystem that has so many young men and young women that are delivering the vision of 2030,” the minister said at the Human Capabilities Initiative Conference.
For Saudi Arabia’s 2030 vision, the Kingdom has put women empowerment at the forefront of its agenda.
Saudi women make up 49.99 per cent of the total number of higher education students enrolled for courses including Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD degrees.