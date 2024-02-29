Dubai: UN tourism applauds Saudi Arabia for hosting more than 100 million domestic and foreign tourists with a total spending of $67 billion (Dh246 billion), the global organisation said in a statement.
“With a staggering 390 per cent increase in demand for tourism activity licenses in 2023 and the contribution of tourism to the non-oil gross value added (GVA) estimated to exceed seven percent, Saudi Arabia’s vision for the future is clear.”
“With the tourism sector's direct contribution to the GDP estimated to exceed four percent, the country has showcased its resilience, innovation, and commitment to excellence,” the statement said.
Saudi Arabia is seven years ahead of its scheduled target, according to reports. The Kingdom positioned itself in a leading position among the G20 countries in international tourist growth rate in 2023 compared to 2019, which are pre-pandemic levels.
The Middle East bounced back stronger in 2023 compared to pre-pandemic in 2019, with a 122 per cent recovery in international tourist arrivals.
Part of the Saudi Vision 2030 is to divert government revenue from the oil-sector. In 2023, the contribution of the tourism sector to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to exceed 4 per cent and the contribution of tourism to the non-oil gross value added (GVA) is estimated to exceed 7 per cent.
The establishment of UN Tourism's Regional Office for the Middle East in Riyadh during 2021 represented a notable advancement in promoting innovation, education, and rural development within the tourism sector. This collaboration has played a pivotal role in showcasing Saudi Arabia's leadership in sustainable tourism initiatives and statistical proficiency.
The UN tourism recognised the Kingdom’s efforts and success of creating 925,500 jobs in the tourism sector, solidifying Saudi Arabia’s goal of making the tourism sector the second-largest employer in the country by 2030.