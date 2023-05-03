Abu Dhabi: Passengers who wish to fly with Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways will now be able to book their tickets via VoIP app Botim, it was revealed on Wednesday.
A partnership was signed between Astra Tech, a consumer technology holding group based in the UAE, and Etihad at the Arabian Travel Market.
Through the BOTIM GPT module developed by Astra Tech, flights and other travel-related services are integrated into the Botim app, offering a convenient and innovative way for customers to book Etihad flights.
Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “Etihad is excited about this new partnership with Astra Tech, as it provides a unique opportunity to launch flight bookings on Botim, a communications platform that families and friends use to stay connected. By integrating flight bookings into the application, Etihad becomes a part of the conversation, making it convenient for guests to book flights without leaving the platform. Additionally, the integration of new payment options simplifies the booking process for customers.”
Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Astra Tech’s founder and Botim’s CEO, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Etihad Airways to bring this innovative solution to our customers. This partnership will allow us to offer a never-seen-before feature to Botim users. We are revolutionising the way people will book flights by making it as easy as asking a question. This represents our ability to connect people, not only virtually but physically, all around the world using the latest technology in artificial intelligence.”