Dubai: Dubai carrier flydubai announced Monday it has launched direct flights to two new destinations in Iran. This includes the start of a four-times-weekly service to Kish Island from September 7 and a twice-weekly service to Kerman from September 9.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said. “We have continued to look for opportunities to open up underserved markets, and we are pleased to offer our customers more convenient travel options in Iran.”

Obaidalla said, “flydubai is dedicated to creating free flows of trade and tourism. With Kerman and Kish Island as our newest destinations, we look forward to providing our passengers more opportunities to explore our extensive network.”

Flights to Kish International Airport (KIH) and Kerman International Airport (KER) will operate from Terminal 2 at Dubai International Airport (DXB). Moreover, flydubai said its sister concern, Emirates, will codeshare on these routes, giving travellers options to connect through Dubai’s international aviation hub.

Flights to Kish International Airport (KIH) will operate four times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and flights to Kerman International Airport (KER) will operate twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

The carrier recently announced the start of its daily services to Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan on July 1. Later this year, flydubai is also set to welcome Basel in Switzerland on August 2, Riga in Latvia on October 11, Tallinn in Estonia, and Vilnius in Lithuania on October 12.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said, “With the addition of these two routes, flydubai is making it easier for customers to connect to Dubai and beyond on our network.”

Efendi said that passengers who travel with flydubai can enjoy a personalised experience in Business Class or added comfort in Economy Class on our young fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft.

flydubai operates flights to more than 125 destinations, 90 of which were underserved markets that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai.

Airfares to Iran

Return Business Class fares from DXB to KIH start from Dh6,620, and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh1,400. Return Business Class fares from KHI to DXB begin at $1,160 (Dh4,260), and Economy Class Lite fares start at $335 (Dh1,230).