Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways is set to welcome more than 4 million passengers at Abu Dhabi International Airport between June 20 and September 30, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

A high volume of travellers are expected to join locally in Abu Dhabi, with the remainder connecting from across Etihad’s extensive network of 66 destinations.

Etihad’s upgraded online check-in allows guests to complete passport and visa checks prior to reaching the airport. The Auto Doc Check feature ensures guests have met all relevant travel and visa requirements for a hassle-free airport experience. In addition, the airline’s self-service bag drop facility provides a quicker check-in process.

Once checked-in online, the self-service facilities allow travellers to retrieve their booking, print the bag-tag and process their bags in less than two minutes.

“In addition to hosting guests as they fly into their summer holidays, we are also looking to welcome pilgrims, whether they are starting their journey from the UAE or connecting from other destinations across our extensive network,” said Shaeb Al Najjar, General Manager Hub Operations, Etihad Airways. “By also embracing cutting-edge technologies, we can deliver a more seamless and personalised experience for our guests.”

Check-in options to make travelling easier

Online check-in

During peak times, Economy check-in for non-US flights opens four hours before departure and closes one hour before departure. Business and First check-in closes 45 minutes before departure. For US flights check-in closes two hours before the flight. Boarding for all Etihad Airways departures closes 20 minutes before departure.

Dedicated check-in counters for pilgrims

Etihad has formed a dedicated Hajj team at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Dedicated check-in counters have been assigned to provide assistance and ensure a smooth ground experience for all guests embarking on their Hajj journey

City Check-in

Guests flying with Etihad will be able to check-in at Morafiq’s city check-in facility at the Mina Zayed and Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). From June 19 to August 19, guests who check in at any of the two locations will receive 2500 Etihad Guest Miles. The Mina Zayed facility will be open 24/7 while ADNEC will operate between 9 am to 9 pm and guests can check-in from 24 hours to 4 hours before their flight. Purchase of excess baggage, along with choosing and upgrading seats can be availed at the facility. The service starts from Dh35 per adult, Dh25 per child, and Dh15 per infant.

Home Check-in

For more convenient travel options, guests can also check in for their Etihad flight from the comfort of their own home by visiting etihad.com/homecheckin from 24 to 5 hours before their flight. Powered by Morafiq, passengers can check in their bags, choose their seat and collect their boarding pass and luggage tags from their home in Abu Dhabi. Once at Abu Dhabi International Airport, all non-transit passengers who have used the home check-in service can skip the queues bag-free, making the airport journey seamless. Luggage will need to be collected at the destination baggage belt.

Travel tips