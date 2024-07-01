Dubai: Geneva, Tokyo Haneda and Brussels will be the first destinations that Emirates will deploy its refurbished Boeing 777s. These come with the Dubai airline’s signature Premium Economy - and for the first time, Emirates’ 'next generation Business Class seats' in a new 1-2-1 configuration.

“Borrowing inspiration from our flagship A380 in every cabin, our Boeing 777 with revamped interiors boast the very best in customer comfort and will feature modern design details and signature cabin finishings, with a new Business Class cabin that provides more privacy for our customer," said Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline.

In all, 81 Boeing 777s will be refurbished as part of Emirates’ retrofit program, and more destinations will be announced over the next few months. The airline has earmarked 191 aircraft for a full-scale revamp as 'part of the largest known retrofit program in the industry'. This entails an investment of over $3 billion.

A full-on makeover

From today, the first Emirates Boeing 777 will go through a 'nose-to-tail' cabin interior facelift. The process will take about two weeks before the aircraft goes into service.

The plans include the refurbishment of the First Class cabin; installation of 38 new Business Class seats in the updated 1-2-1 seating configuration; and adding 24 of the latest Premium Economy seats, along with 256 Economy Class seats.

“With the addition of the newly retrofitted Boeing 777s to our fleet, we’re capturing the opportunity to introduce our highly acclaimed products like Premium Economy to more cities already served by this aircraft type in our network, in addition to more seating variety in four classes,” said Kazim.

The airline has plans to service over 36 cities with its Premium Economy options by February next, with the A350 entering its fleet in September this year. In addition, there will more of the refurbished A380s and Boeing 777s flying to more cities in the coming months.