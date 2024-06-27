Abu Dhabi: In preparation for doubling its fleet by 2030 and supporting its expanding network, UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways announced a massive recruitment drive to hire hundreds of pilots this year and in 2025.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier will launch an international roadshow to meet pilots who may wish to join the growing airline. The roadshow will begin in eight cities across Europe and then expand to many more global destinations.

The airline said it is recruiting pilots of all ranks and aircraft types and has asked them to register their interest by attending one of the roadshows. Etihad is seeking pilots of all ranks and aircraft types from across the Etihad fleet, including the Airbus A320, A350, and A380, as well as the Boeing 777, 787, and Boeing 777 freighters.

John Wright, Chief Operations and Guest Officer at Etihad Airways said, “As we embark on this pilot recruitment roadshow, we are proud to showcase everything that both Etihad and Abu Dhabi have to offer, and we are seeking pilots who share in our ambitions.”

He said, “We appreciate that pilots choose which airline to join for the length of their career, and as such, we would like to highlight not only the career development and progression opportunities on offer at Etihad but also the fantastic home and lifestyle that Abu Dhabi provides.”

Pilots who do not yet fulfil the airline’s recruitment criteria but may wish to join Etihad in the future are encouraged to attend the roadshow or register their interest online.

Etihad will double its fleet size by 2030 compared to 2022 and has plans to triple its passenger numbers to more than 30 million by 2030.

Earlier this year, airline CEO Antonoaldo Neves said Etihad plans to hire about 1,500 to 2,000 staff in preparation for 2025. The airline will receive 15 planes in 2025, requiring pilots, mechanics, and flight attendants for the new aircraft.