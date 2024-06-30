Dubai: Emirates Airline Group has announced a series of salary and allowance increases for its employees, effective July 1, 2024.

Key changes include a 4 per cent increase in base salary, transportation allowances, UAE national allowances, and flight crew working hours from July 1.

Additionally, the group has announced a 10 to 15 per cent increase in subsistence and accommodation allowances. Details of the new base salary and fixed allowances will be provided in contractual amendment letters on July 22, 2024.

Further benefits include extending paid maternity leave from 60 to 90 days, doubling paid nursing breaks for new mothers from one to two hours per day, and increasing paid paternity leave from five to 10 working days.

Moreover, the education support allowance will see a 10 percent increase, effective September 1, 2024.

These increases follow a bonus equivalent to 20 weeks' salary, awarded to Emirates Group employees after the company’s record financial results for the fiscal year ending in March 2024.

The group has also intensified its recruitment efforts globally, increasing its workforce by 10 per cent to 112,406 employees, representing over 160 nationalities.

This is a significant rise from 102,379 employees at the end of the previous fiscal year, indicating the addition of more than 10,000 jobs.