Dubai: Emirates has begun using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as part of its fuel agreement with Neste on flights departing from Singapore Changi Airport, marking its inaugural SAF investment in Asia.

Emirates is carefully monitoring the delivery of SAF, assessing its environmental benefits using industry-accepted methodologies.

In addition, the airline has worked closely with Nestle to supply 2.6 million litres of neat SAF to Amsterdam Schiphol airport. Neste's SAF is produced from sustainably sourced 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste.

The neat form of SAF can be safely used in existing Emirates aircraft and airport fuelling infrastructure, significantly reducing lifecycle carbon emissions (CO2) by up to 80% compared to conventional jet fuel.

Adel Al Redha, Deputy President and COO of Emirates said: "Emirates' investment into Neste-produced SAF in Singapore marks a first step forward in our SAF adoption in Asia, a region that is primed to become a leading supplier of SAF, which continues to be in short supply. And as we procure SAF for the short term, we've got our sights set on longer-term agreements to help scale up a steady supply of SAF for our operations."

Alexander Kueper, VP of Renewable Aviation Business at Neste said: "We are excited Emirates has started using our Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel at Changi Airport as the next step in our cooperation. It makes Emirates the first international visiting carrier using SAF at the airport produced at our Singapore refinery and supplied into the airport via our integrated supply chain. "

Emirates is committed to using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in its operations wherever available, sharing emissions reductions with partners, and supporting SAF ventures in the UAE.

Emirates currently operates flights from Amsterdam, London Heathrow, Paris, Lyon and Oslo with SAF. The airline also integrated SAF into the fuelling systems at its Dubai hub late last year.

In 2023, Emirates became the first airline to operate two demonstration flights with 100% SAF in one engine, supporting future certification for commercial airline operations.