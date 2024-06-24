Dubai: Dubai’s flagship carrier unveiled a newly designed premium lounge on Monday at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport. The airline said in a statement that it has invested close to Dh3.5 million to design the lounge. Emirates said that the 925-square-meter lounge opened its doors earlier this week to welcome First—and Business-Class customers as well as Emirates Skywards members.

The lounge is located in Terminal 2C at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and can accommodate up to 165 guests. It is equipped with new furnishings, cosy chairs and sofas, enhanced shower facilities, complimentary Wi-Fi, and striking views of the airport runway.

The lounge will also feature unique seating arrangements for dining, lounging and quiet spaces for relaxation.

Emirates said its new lounge demonstrates its commitment to serving French customers with high-quality travel experiences. The airline operates 39 airport lounges worldwide, including seven in Dubai and 32 at significant airports.

Committed to the Paris

Emirates’ partnership with Paris Charles de Gaulle dates back to 1992. Last year, the airline partnered with Extime in Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to offer premium travellers a dedicated lounge space in Terminal 1. With renovations in Terminal 2 now complete, customers can expect even more “fly better” moments and world-class services the airline is renowned for.