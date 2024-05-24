Dubai/Mexico City: Emirates and Viva Aerobus have signed an interline agreement to enhance connectivity for passengers travelling to Mexico. The partnership will allow Emirates customers to travel from Mexico City to 21 domestic points while enjoying the convenience of a single baggage policy utilising both airlines on a single ticket.

The interline agreement also unlocks more international routes for Emirates customers, providing 20 convenient flight options connecting six points in Mexico and some popular American cities.

The interline network also includes direct flights from US points to select Mexican destinations. Additionally, Mexico City travellers can conveniently fly directly to Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, JFK or San Antonio.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Deputy President and CCO, said: "We are pleased to activate an interline partnership with Viva Aerobus to deepen our reach into Mexico, beyond Mexico City. This new partnership provides our customers with more choice to suit their travel plans and enables customers to seamlessly fly to a host of unique destinations in Mexico."

Javier Suarez, EVP & Chief Planning and Alliances Officer at Viva Aerobus, said: "We are excited about this new partnership with Emirates. Connecting Emirates route from Barcelona with our Mexico City network of routes, allows Emirates' passengers to seamlessly reach many other destinations in Mexico and the US. Equally, this opportunity allows passengers from the many Mexican cities to make a short stop in Mexico city, board an Emirates flight to reach the great city of Barcelona and/or to continue their trip to Dubai and beyond."

Mexico is part of the Emirates network, which spans almost 140 destinations. Emirates launched its services to Mexico City in 2019, and the airline currently provides daily flights to the Mexican capital via Barcelona.