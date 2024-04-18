Dubai: Dubai Airports, on Thursday, announced the reopening of check-in procedures at Terminal 3 for Dubai headquartered airlines Emirates and flydubai.

In a recent update regarding airport and flight operations, Dubai Airports has announced that the departure hall at Terminal 3 is experiencing a significant influx of passengers, urging customers to make their way to the airport only if they have a confirmed flight booking.

Dubai Airports also advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates on their flights.

Emirates had closed its check-in facilities due to the inclement weather for over 24 hours.

“Customers impacted by flight cancellations should contact their booking agent or Emirates contact centre for rebooking,” said an airline spokesperson.

However, there may still be delays to arriving and departing flights, and passengers are encouraged to check flight statuses on the Emirates website before heading to the airport.

"Emirates extends our sincerest apologies to impacted customers who have experienced delays and disruption to their travel plans caused by bad weather and road conditions. We appreciate how difficult it is for everyone affected,” the spokesperson said.