Terms for insurance cover

• Out-of-country emergency medical expenses and emergency medical evacuation up to $500,000, valid for COVID-19 (contracted during the trip) and other medical emergencies while travelling abroad;



• Trip cancellation up to $7,500 for non-refundable costs if the passenger or a relative is unable to travel because they are diagnosed with COVID-19 before the scheduled trip departure date, or for other named reason;



• Trip cancellation or curtailment up to $7,500 if the school year is extended due to COVID-19 beyond the departure date, and the traveller or a relative is a full-time teacher, full-time employee, or a student at a primary or secondary school;



• Trip curtailment up to $7,500 for non-refundable trip costs and additional costs to return to their country of residence if the traveller or a relative falls critically ill, for instance, contracts COVID-19 while traveling abroad;



• Travel abandonment up to $7,500 if the traveller fails a COVID-19-related test or medical screening at the airport and is required to abandon the trip; and



• $150 per day per person, for up to 14 consecutive days if, while outside of their country of residence, the traveller tests positive for COVID-19, and if they are unexpectedly placed into a mandatory quarantine outside their country of residence by a governmental body.