Dubai: There's good news for holders of Emirates flight tickets - those holding tickets issued before September 30, 2020 for travel before December 31, 2021 can now rebook anytime within 36 months.
Those holding tickets issued after October 1, 2020 for travel before December 31, 2021 can utilise their tickets anytime within 24 months. "Fees for reissuing any ticket will be waived, and vouchers or unused portions of Emirates tickets may be refunded without penalty," said the airline in a statement.
Travel coverage extended
Emirates, the first airline to provide global multi-risk travel insurance cover for all passengers, is now extending this facility beyond March 31, 2021 until further notice. For frequent flyers, Emirates Skywards is extending the tier status of its silver, gold and platinum members until 2022.
The validity of any Skywards Miles due to expire since April 2020 has been further extended until August 31, 2021.
• Trip cancellation up to $7,500 for non-refundable costs if the passenger or a relative is unable to travel because they are diagnosed with COVID-19 before the scheduled trip departure date, or for other named reason;
• Trip cancellation or curtailment up to $7,500 if the school year is extended due to COVID-19 beyond the departure date, and the traveller or a relative is a full-time teacher, full-time employee, or a student at a primary or secondary school;
• Trip curtailment up to $7,500 for non-refundable trip costs and additional costs to return to their country of residence if the traveller or a relative falls critically ill, for instance, contracts COVID-19 while traveling abroad;
• Travel abandonment up to $7,500 if the traveller fails a COVID-19-related test or medical screening at the airport and is required to abandon the trip; and
• $150 per day per person, for up to 14 consecutive days if, while outside of their country of residence, the traveller tests positive for COVID-19, and if they are unexpectedly placed into a mandatory quarantine outside their country of residence by a governmental body.