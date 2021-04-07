1 of 6
David Marriott poses with his paper horse "Russell" in his hotel room in Brisbane, Australia. While in quarantine inside his Brisbane hotel room, the art director was bored and started making a cowboy outfit from the paper bags his meals were being delivered in. His project expanded to include a horse and a clingfilm villain that he has daily adventures with, in images that have gained a huge online following.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 6
Using the good quality paper bags his food was delivered in each day, Marriott, an art director on TV commercials, began fashioning an outfit. He added a brim to his hat, and then came the waistcoat and chaps. Next? A horse, of course.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 6
He found an ironing board in his cupboard and tied on a desk lamp for the neck and head, creating a skeleton. Coffee pods became the eyes and nostrils. After an old dad joke, he named the horse Russell: "Have you heard about the paper cowboys? They were caught and hung for rustling.''
Image Credit: AP
4 of 6
The creative world Marriott made inside his Brisbane hotel room became more intricate by the day as he added plot lines in video clips he posted online. The Clingfilm Kid became the villain, out to steal Russell while he was sleeping.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 6
Marriott said he's been making props his whole life. Even when he was a kid he used to get in trouble for breaking his dad's tools.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 6
Because quarantine guests are considered potentially infectious, their food is delivered in disposable containers and plates that are discarded rather than recycled, which Marriott found a bit grating. But he said he's barely thrown anything out since his stay began, and has only needed to order in a few extras like sticky tape and clingfilm.
Image Credit: AP