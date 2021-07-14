Dubai Airport. Emirates airline expects high passenger volumes to pass through Terminal 3 at Dubai International between July 16 to 17. Image Credit: Dubai Airport

Dubai: Emirates airline expects high passenger volumes to pass through Terminal 3 at Dubai International between July 16 to 17.

Traveller numbers are reaching their highest levels since the pandemic began, said the airline in a statement.

UAE has declared that the Eid Al Adha and Arafat day holidays for ministries and federal entities will be from July 19 to July 22. Plus with the weekend added on, airlines are hopeful that a sizeable number of UAE residents will be heading for their first proper summer break since 2019.

"With added safety measures and COVID-19 travel requirement checks in place, travellers may encounter longer than expected waiting times at Emirates check-in counters," said Emirates.

Check in early

Emirates urged customers departing from Dubai to physically check-in and drop their bags early to avoid long wait times. Customers can check-in for their flights up to 24 hours before departure, and those flying to the US can check in 12 hours before departure.

"Customers are also reminded to ensure they have all the relevant documents ready and review the latest travel requirements to their booked destination, including whether forms, vaccination certificates or negative PCR tests are required on the Emirates Travel Hub, which has the latest information for every country on the airline's route network," said Emirates.

Furthermore, all passengers are requested to check in no later than 3 hours prior to departure. Customers who present themselves less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel. Online Check-in is also available from 48 hours before departure and customers are reminded to visit the Emirates check-in counters or contactless kiosks to complete the required travel documentation checks and formalities.