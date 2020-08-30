Dubai: EgyptAir will operate a daily flight between Cairo and Sharjah starting from September 1, the airline said in a statement on Sunday.
This will “accommodate the growth in demand for travel from destinations in the Republic of Egypt” and will further increase travel opportunities for residents of Sharjah and the UAE, Egypt’s national carrier said.
“We continue to bolster our relationship with EgyptAir and its new schedule will further enhance the tourist and commercial flow to the emirate … the route will also provide travel opportunities for those wishing to travel through Sharjah and Cairo, linking them to further destinations across the world,” said Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority.
He stressed that Sharjah Airport will support the key partnership with EgyptAir to achieve success in the region by providing the best possible services and facilities, the statement said.