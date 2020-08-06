1 of 8
2ND GENERATION FOLD: The new Galaxy Z Fold2 comes with a whole lot of fresh upgrades. In this second iteration, the foldable smartphone includes major changes customers sought in the first one. It comes comes packed with two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays. The cover screen is 6.2-inches and the massive Main Screen is 7.6-inches — larger than the original Galaxy Fold, on both counts.
NOTE 20 ULTRA: The new Samsung Note20 and Note20 Ultra sport a 4,300mAh and 4,500mAh battery, respectively, with "Super Fast Charging", or 50% juice in 30 minutes. The Note20 offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, whereas Note20 Ultra buyers will have a choice between either 8GB or 12GB and storage options of 256GB and 512GB UFS 3.0 storage. Both models are powered by the Exynos 990 octa-core processor alongside 5G and WiFi-6 connectivity, which is now standard.
ENHNACEMENTS: Samsung has enhanced the S-Pen to make it faster, smoother and easier to use. The smartphones also come with a range of performance increments, including an AI-based game booster and the world's slimmest vapour chamber to keep the Note20 Ultra as cool as possible but there are a number of refinements with imaging.
OPTIONS: The bronze is standard on both the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Other options are available, with the Note20 offering grey and green variants and the Note20 Ultra offering Black and White ones.
CONNECTIVITY: Samsung has retained Link to Windows and Samsung Dex wireless, which are personal productivity tools for people on the go. There's also a new Ultra-wideband technology to share data amongst devices and Samsung Knox for security.
BUDS: The Buds Live devices combine AKG’s sound expertise with a bigger, 12mm speaker compared to Galaxy Buds+, along with a bass duct, audio sounds deep and rich so you can enjoy music better. The new Buds three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit so you can feel like you’re in the same room as your loved ones, even when you’re apart
ECG Watch: Prices start from $399 for the Samsung Galaxy Watch3, which comes with a slimmed down version of the rotating bezel. The blood oxygen feature can measure and track your oxygen saturation over time. The new Samsung Health Monitor app on Galaxy Watch3 offers cuff-less blood pressure and electrocardiogram (ECG) measurements. The South Korean and US governments have reportedly authorised the device already.
UNPACKED: Samsung held its first-ever virtual "Unpacked" event with a livestream launch from South Korea on August 5, 2020. The suite of products showcases a fresh line-up of products designed for 5G and remote work. The products include the Note 20 Series, second-generation Foldable phone, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, Galaxy Watch3, S-Pen and Buds Live.
