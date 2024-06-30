The federal government stepped in Thursday to prevent a strike by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, with Labor Minister Seamus O'Regan directing the Canada Industrial Relations Board to impose final binding arbitration to resolve issues between WestJet and the union over labor talks. WestJet is controlled by Toronto-based private equity firm Onex Corp.

Despite the effort, the mechanics started striking Friday at 7:30 p.m. Toronto time, with the union citing a June 28 decision by the industrial relations board for permitting the labor action. O'Regan said Saturday in a social media post on X that he urged the parties to resolve their differences.