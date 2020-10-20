Dubai: Business and private jets made up quite a bit of traffic growth at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub in Dubai South since July, with aircraft movements up into double-digits during the third quarter.
Medical-related travel needs as well as movements by VIPs and high-net-worth individuals, together with holiday trips, accounted for the sharp increase at the VIP terminal. It is serviced by three FBOs, and hasstringent sanitisation standards and PCR COVID-19 testing facilities in place.
Additionally, medical teams for COVID-19 testing are available 24x7 at the terminal, with quick turnaround results. "Dubai has always been a business and vacation destination and measures taken have only reinforced the commitment to the sector, cushioning VIP traveller movement and reinforcing visits to Dubai as well outbound international trips,” said Tahnoon Saif, CEO of the Hub.
Following a decline in figures leading up to April, heavily impacted by the pandemic, numbers began climbing in May and mid-June before they eventually surpassed last year’s performance during the whole of summer. On a year-on-year basis, traffic is up 93 per cent.
“By analysing the numbers, it’s reassuring to see the return of private jet travel given the circumstance we are all experiencing," the CEO added.