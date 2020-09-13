Dubai: Combined investments into the staff accommodation cluster at Dubai South has crossed Dh500 million. Phase 2 of the ‘Sakany’ development was launched recently, offering 900 additional rooms in six new buildings.
Sakany currently accommodates 7,000 individuals, accounting for around 80 per cent occupancy across the ten buildings, all of which are equipped with dedicated medical and fit-for-purpose quarantine rooms to ensure the safety of residents.
It is fully-compliant with Expo 2020 welfare guidelines, making it the “ideal accommodation for contractors working at the site”, the developer, Dubai South Properties, said in a statement. There is free wi-fi across all buildings as well.
According to Mohammed Al Awadhi of Dubai South Properties, “For many companies, the pandemic has drawn attention to the fact that health and safety is paramount when securing accommodation for staff. Developing a purpose-built complex that offered an environment conducive to fostering an engaged, active and productive workforce was a priority for Dubai South from day one.”
Residents at Sakany can access self-cooking facilities; a dining hall that accommodates over 2,000 people at any given time; a multi-purpose hall in each building; a sports complex comprising football and cricket pitches, as well as two badminton, two basketball, and two volleyball courts, all of which are open 24 hours.
There is also additional parking available following the recent extension of the car park.