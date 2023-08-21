Data has become the pulse of decision-making, transforming the way business is conducted - and reshaping the global economic framework. This transformation is inevitable for companies that aim to remain competitive in this era.

To effectively implement this change, the culture of data-driven transformation needs to be instituted at the executive level and permeate across the organisational hierarchy, creating a symbiotic relationship between technology and strategy.

Acknowledging the game-changing capacity of data, the UAE government has effectively harnessed smart data, ensured open access to information, and established robust data laws, via strategic initiatives such as the UAE's Digital Government Strategy, the UAE Centennial 2071, and the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, along with the establishment of entities such as the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority.

This approach allowed the government to gradually amplify the role and ability of data to guide decision-making, mitigate risks, boost efficiency, optimize public services, enhance citizen engagement, and offer strategic advantage in global markets.

For most sectors, digital transformation has morphed into a prerequisite for business growth and sustainability. This shift became evident during the COVID-19 crisis when companies had to pivot their business models to sustain operations in a highly uncertain period. A survey by Dell revealed 80 per cent of organisations worldwide accelerated their digital transformation in 2020, with 89 per cent acknowledging the pandemic's role in this drive.

Today, digitalisation is no longer an option but a necessity across industries, a core element that defines the survival and success of modern businesses.

Nowhere is this transformation more apparent than in the UAE, where the integration of digital technologies such as AI is progressing rapidly, fuelled by substantial investments by both public and private sector entities. AI’s market value in the UAE is projected to surge to $1.9 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.2 per cent, according to research.

The Middle East AI market is also set to experience significant growth, from $500 million in 2020 to $8.4 billion by 2026.

Region’s digital take up rates

The regional business landscape provides a plethora of opportunities in this new digital age. As a dynamic landscape characterised by its affinity for transformative digital projects, the region is friendly to businesses such as in ecommerce, fintech, and edtech, all of which are expected to witness exponential growth.

The encouraging circumstances are bolstered by elements such as infrastructure development, digital literacy, a robust cybersecurity strategy, and an eager young population ready to adopt and adapt to these technological advancements. Additionally, the presence of a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework ensures these sectors operate efficiently and ethically, fostering a stable and secure business environment.

Family businesses, which form a significant part of the UAE’s business landscape, must adapt to this reality by cultivating a data-oriented culture. Priding themselves on tradition and longevity, these businesses must recognise that this evolution goes beyond just adopting new technologies and entails fostering an environment that enables the workforce’s capabilities in interpreting and utilising data.

Employees need to sign up too

Organisations need to prioritise data literacy, nurturing employees at all levels to develop a more data-oriented mindset, ensuring that data will be leveraged at optimum efficiency. In this way, data transformation is as much about human understanding as it is about technological advancement.

Indeed, data is crucial in driving enterprise transformation, enhancing productivity and positive outcomes for all stakeholders. Technologies including distributed databases, cloud computing, Machine Learning, AI, and real-time processing are enabling swift responses to dynamic conditions, improving decision-making, and enhancing data protection.

These tools collectively form a versatile ecosystem that shapes the future of business operations and customer relations. Looking ahead, emerging advancements such as edge and quantum computing promise to further speed up the pace of data transformation, facilitating rapid processing and bandwidth efficiency.

For businesses in the UAE, the key to success lies in harnessing the power of data – not just for regional competitiveness, but for global prominence. Failing to adapt may result in companies being outpaced - because in our data-driven era, leveraging data isn't just a strategy, it is the strategy.