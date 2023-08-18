1 of 12
Beijing: Winking, grimacing or nodding their heads, robots mimicked the expressions of visitors at a robot expo in Beijing.
Image Credit: Reuters
They were among the creations dazzling people attending the annual World Robot Conference, where companies showed off robots designed for a wide range of uses, including manufacturing, surgery and companionship.
Image Credit: AP
The animatronic heads and humanoid robots on display at the EX Robots booth this week personified the image of what robots are supposed to be in the popular imagination, with synthetic skin and lifelike facial expressions complimented by moving arms and hands.
Image Credit: AP
CEO Li Boyang said they’re ideal for roles that require interacting with the public, such as in museums, tourist attractions, school settings and “companion scenarios.”
Image Credit: AP
Doggie droids — a mainstay of high tech fairs — were out in force. Canine robots shook hands with fairgoers and performed handstands on their front paws.
Image Credit: AP
Elsewhere at the fair, robotic arms served Chinese tea, prepared ice cream cones, bounced ping pong balls and gave visitors back massages.
Image Credit: AP
Harvesting robots demonstrated how they could pick apples off the branch, while an artist robot drew portraits of visitors.
Image Credit: AP
Industrial robot arms for factory production lines also grabbed focus. One of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s goals is to move the country’s vast manufacturing sector away from low-cost creation of cheap goods into more high-tech production , and industrial robots will be an important element of that plan.
Image Credit: AFP
Visitors look at a single-port surgical robot developed by Shurui peeling a quail egg.
Image Credit: Reuters
An artificial heart is displayed.
Image Credit: AP
A man tests a device that uses brain activities and virtual reality to control other machines.
Image Credit: AP
An exhibitor watches a visitor receiving a massage by a robotic arm.
Image Credit: AP