1 of 11
Spain players celebrate with the trophy after winning the World Cup.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 11
Spain's Queen Letizia and President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales celebrate with Olga Carmona after winning the World Cup final.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 11
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the World Cup.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 11
Spain fans celebrate the goal scored by Olga Carmona
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 11
Spain's Maria Isabel Rodriguez, Alba Redondo, Olga Carmona and Teresa Abelleira celebrate winning the World Cup final.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 11
Spain's Alexia Putellas and Maria Isabel Rodriguez celebrate with the trophy after winning the World Cup final.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 11
Spain's Ona Batlle and Irene Guerrero celebrate with the trophy and teammates after winning the World Cup final.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 11
Spain players celebrate winning the World Cup final.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 11
Spain players celebrate after winning the Women's World Cup.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 11
Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup final.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 11
England players look dejected after the match.
Image Credit: Reuters