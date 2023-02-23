Abu Dhabi: Ten deals worth Dh2.7 billion were signed on the fourth day of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2023 in Abu Dhabi.
With this, a total of 44 deals worth Dh21.14 billion have been signed by the Tawazun Council on behalf of the Ministry of Defence and Abu Dhabi Police so far.
Of the 10 contracts signed on Thursday, six were with local companies, for Dh1.2 billion, while four were signed with international companies, for Dh1.5 billion.
The biggest local contract, worth Dh902 million, was awarded to Norinco, through International Golden Group, to procure AR3 multiple launcher rocket system and in-country services.
Another contract, worth Dh91 million, was signed with Edge Group’s subsidiary Earth to supply thermal cameras for guns. A contract worth Dh53 million was signed with Tamalex International to provide vehicle technical support, maintenance and spare part supply services.
Three more contracts were signed with International Golden Group. A contract worth Dh65 million to procure theramo-camera and thermoscope, a contract worth Dh21 million to provide technical support services for SAP system, and a contract worth Dh24 million to provide vessels’ communication system with technical support services and logistic services.
“The council seeks to maximise value for money through innovative budgeting and acquisition systems, sustain technology and innovation to support national industry needs, secure defence and security industry through robust regulations and accelerate ecosystem growth by nationalising key acquisitions and capabilities, driving local content and creating in-country value, said Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi, official spokesman of the Tawazun Council.
The international contracts announced on Thursday included a Dh1.26 billion contract with France’s MBDA to procure MICA missiles and a contract worth Dh36 million with Italy’s Leonardo to procure C4I systems’ spare parts. Also signed was a Dh79 million contract with the US company Harris International to provide technical support and training services on C4I systems, and a contract worth Dh165 million with US Kaman Precision Products to procure ammunition fuzes.