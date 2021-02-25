Tony Ebraheem, Founder — Lawyer, 111 Immigration Image Credit: Supplied

111 Immigration is an immigration advisory firm that works towards making this world less of a dream and more of a reality.

With deep expertise in investor programmes for residence and citizenship in various global destinations, 111 Immigration empowers individuals and families with freedom and accessibility to vast possibilities. The company helps you become a true global citizen with its profound understanding of governments and investment opportunities, powered with a network of consultants, legal, and financial professionals.

“We, at 111 Immigration, guarantee the legality of the process. Your application will be handled by professional lawyers specialised in second citizenship and residence by investment programmes,” says Tony Ebraheem, Founder — Lawyer, 111 Immigration. “We are well recognised by several governments and officials with good reputation and professionalism. There are very few lawyers specialised in our industry. However, we are one of them. We utilise all our strengths to help you make the right decision so you and your loved ones can access further,” he says.

“We base our advice on transparency and honesty. We look at the client’s interest and future benefits more than anything else. We don’t give hopes, we provide solutions. We take steps forward to think with our clients what is the best programme for them, considering their present and future. In order to do that, we must understand the client’s needs, qualification assessment, KYC, and security background check,” he says.