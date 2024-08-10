Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: UGreen Revodok Pro 210

Pros

Connect 10 devices

8K resolution for a single display

100W power delivery (PD) charging

5Gbps data transfer speeds

Cons

MacOS limitations for dual monitor compatibility

Because laptops are becoming slimmer and more lightweight than ever before, users have to look at USB hubs to expand their connectivity options. Neha N., a data analyst at Accenture, said it’s an accessory she cannot do without: “The USB-C hub is a game-changer for my productivity. It is incredibly convenient and provides all the ports I need. Plus, it’s compact and lightweight, so I can easily slip it into my bag when I’m on the go.” This 10-in-1 docking station by UGreen comprises two HDMI ports, a 5Gbps USB-C port, a USB-A 3.0 port, two USB-A 2.0 ports, 100W Power Delivery, RJ45 and a SD/Micro SD card reader. It also has a 1,000Mbps ethernet port for high-speed internet connectivity. If you work with multiple monitors, you can hook up two displays through this hub, in 4K@60Hz. The HDMI 2 even gives you the ability to view content in 8K@30Hz. Do note, however, that because of MacOS limitations, when you connect your laptop to dual monitors, the docking station can only support one display – the other display only produces a copy of the first.

Best Home Deal: Frigidaire Dehumidifier 30L

Pros

Large tank capacity

Customisable humidity levels

24-hour timer function

Shuts off when the bucket is full

Easy portability on castor wheels

Cons

Slightly noisy

Not Energy Star-certified

This high-capacity dehumidifier by Frigidaire collects up to 30 litres of moisture every day. You can wheel the dehumidifier from room to room and walk out worry-free with its auto shut-off function. All you have to do is select your desired humidity level and fan speed from the control panel, after which the 12-litre water bucket will fill itself. You also have the option of continuous drainage using a hose (not included). Reviews mention drops of 10 to 15 per cent in moisture levels, but do report that at 57 decibels, the unit can be difficult to sleep with.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh87.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.

Best Beauty Deal: Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops

What if your foundation could protect your skin? Drunk Elephant’s viral D-Bronzi Sunshine Drops seamlessly preps the skin with its blend of cocoa extract (a powerful antioxidant), peptides (which reduce the appearance of fine lines), and chronocyclin (which mimics the antioxidant benefits of vitamin D for more supple, radiant skin. The anti-pollution face serum also adds a protective barrier to boost the skin’s defence. Reviewers say it covers all their blemishes and spots, and gives them a glowing tan look, as if they’ve just returned from a vacation in the tropics.