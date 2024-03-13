When you’re in your kitchen, there’s likely no place you gravitate to more frequently than your refrigerator. It’s where you can drop off fresh or frozen food, beverages and leftovers, without worrying about their quality being affected.

That’s why it’s important to pick an appliance that’s reliable, and designed to last you a long time. In Ramadan, the fridge takes on a new role, becoming the perfect storage space for pre-made meals for suhoor, along with all the dishes you’ll serve up for iftar gatherings. What is your main priority? Interior volume, smart functionality, customisable drawers or something else?

We’ve curated a list of the best fridges to buy this Ramadan from Eros, taking into consideration budget, size, features and warranty information. Residents in the UAE also share their experiences, recommending features they found incredibly useful in their daily lives. Pick your favourite fridge to have it delivered to you as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Hitachi 410L Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator

Hitachi 410L Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Eco Thermo Sensor for efficient cooling

Large door pockets

Fridge is located on top

Powerful appliance

Cons

Not suitable for large families

Compact but spacious, this Hitachi refrigerator has a capacity of 410 litres – great for a family of four. Unlike most double door refrigerators, this appliance’s top portion holds the fridge, rather than the freezer, so you don’t have to frequently bend over to check out its contents. For Roshan Kumar, a Sharjah-based IT manager, this feature was non-negotiable, when he was looking to buy a fridge a few months ago. He said: “I suffer from years of back pain, and I didn’t want to add to it with a fridge where I would have to bend several times a day just to reach for basic things. I knew I’d have to go for a bottom freezer, and I have no regrets. It was the best decision.” This appliance includes a smart, extendable drawer for fruits and vegetables, with a cover to keep them fresher for longer. The side doors have jumbo pockets that are wide enough to hold two-litre bottles. Efficiency is at its peak in this appliance, since it offers low power cooling via its Eco Thermo Sensor, and has energy saving capabilities. Tempered glass shelves used in the appliance are both scratch-proof and heat-resistant, and study enough to hold up to 100kg each.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh474.60 with tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh189.84, and two-year extended warranty for Dh284.76.

2. Best French Door Fridge: Hitachi 451L French Door Refrigerator

Hitachi 451L French Door Refrigerator Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Touchscreen control panel

Bottom freezer means easy access to the fridge

Spacious appliance

Customised temperature controls

Cons

No in-door ice maker

If you own a French door refrigerator, you’re likely to never opt for anything else, says Rubina Shah, a mother of two and marketing executive, based in Sharjah. She added: “These kinds of fridges are very spacious, and everything is easy to see and to grab. You can also store oddly shaped, even bulky items, like layered cakes, with no issues.” Hitachi’s 451-litre appliance features a bottom freezer, so the fridge compartment is at a convenient height. Since the fridge and freezer are cooled separately, you can manually adjust the temperature in each compartment. You can even switch between vegetable and dairy/meat modes, to select the optimal temperature when you’re storing items. A flat glass control panel gives you full control via touchscreen commands.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh359.63, and two-year extended warranty for Dh539.44.

3. Best Premium Fridge: Hitachi 720L French Door Premium Refrigerator

Hitachi 720L French Door Premium Refrigerator Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Vacuum refreshing technology keeps food fresh for longer

Dual fan cooling system

Excellent vacuum insulation

Soft Freeze function

Premium design

Cons

No ice and water dispenser

Whatever you envision in a spacious, premium refrigerator, can likely be found in this Hitachi 720-litre appliance. First, it looks luxurious, with sleek black doors and recessed handles on its French doors. Next, it has several features that make it stand out. The fridge is constructed with fine glass fibre vacuum insulation, which prevents chilled air from escaping – it’s why the fridge can keep its contents cool for up to 15 hours, even during a power cut. A dual fan cooling system separately chills the fridge and freezer compartments, and the Eco Thermo Sensor detects temperature changes and automatically maintains the optimal setting. The appliance comes with vacuum compartment refreshing technology to reduce oxygen levels and keep atmospheric temperature at 0.8atm – this way, meats, fish and dairy preserve their freshness and nutrition value for longer. Food is also ready to be cooked without the need for defrosting, since the Soft Freeze function maintains a temperature of -3˚C. Since there’s a bottom freezer here, using the fridge’s compartments is incredibly convenient. With ample space, and a 10 year warranty on the inverter compressor, it’s an appliance that will serve you well for years.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty, and 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh489.90, and two-year extended warranty for Dh734.85.

4. Best for Large Families: Hitachi 755L Super Big 2 Inverter Refrigerator

Hitachi 755L Super Big 2 Inverter Refrigerator Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Spacious appliance

Powerful cooling

Nano titanium technology

Selectable mode compartment

Movable twist ice maker

Cons

Large frame may not fit all fridge zones

This is the biggest-ever Hitachi two-door refrigerator, which means you’ll never have to worry about making room for all your leftovers or bulk purchases. The 755-litre fridge uses nano titanium technology to provide powerful anti-bacterial, anti-mould solutions and a deodorising effect. Like other Hitachi fridges, it uses a powerful inverter compressor to produce chilled air, even as it saves energy. Dual fans cool the fridge and freezer separately, and the appliance offers a selectable mode compartment, letting you pick between vegetables and dairy/meat, based on what you’d like to store in the drawer. Do make sure you measure your fridge zone, especially if it's sandwiched between two counter spaces, since the fridges extra-large dimensions may not fit all kitchens.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh849.71 with tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh339.89, and two-year extended warranty for Dh509.83.

5. Best Mid-Sized Fridge: Hitachi 403L Top Mount Inverter Refrigerator

Hitachi 403L Top Mount Inverter Refrigerator Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Powerful appliance

Independent cooling for fridge and freezer

Odour and bacteria control

Sturdy shelves

Cons

No automatic ice maker

With dedicated fans for each compartment, Hitachi’s top mount refrigerator allows for independent cooling of the freezer and fridge. Thanks to a high-power inverter compressor, it quickly and efficiently generates a large volume of chilled air, while ensuring low power consumption via its dual Eco Thermo Sensors. This way, even if the ambient temperature is as high as 60˚C, the fridge’s powerful cooling system ensures food remains fresh and chilled. Durable tempered glass shelves and bright, energy saving LED lights make it easy for you to access your favourite foods. Also, a Triple Power Filter removes odour and bacteria by up to 99 per cent. Do note however, that there is no automatic ice maker in this appliance.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh474.86 with tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh189.84, and two-year extended warranty for Dh284.76.

6. Best for Small Families: Midea 380L Top Mounted Refrigerator

Midea 380L Top Mounted Refrigerator Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Precise temperature control

Smart Sensor technology

Active-C Fresh keeps food’s original taste and features

Includes humidity control

Cons

No ice tray

This no-fuss refrigerator from Midea offers a fridge capacity of 206 litres and a freezer capacity of 60 litres – perfect for individuals or small families. The appliance uses ultra-thin foaming layer technology to keep food cooler for longer, maximising efficiency. A touch panel at the back of the fridge gives you the ability to set precise temperatures. But if you’d rather leave it to the pros, take note of Midea’s Smart Sensor feature, which continuously monitors the temperature, both inside and outside the fridge, to work optimally in all seasons. The appliance is also designed with Active-C Fresh – a hierarchical carbon air freshness system that maintains the original taste, shape and colour of the food for as long as possible. Do note that you’ll have to buy your own ice tray, since this appliance isn’t equipped with an ice box.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh272.21 with tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh108.89, and two-year extended warranty for Dh163.33.

7. Best Side-by-Side Fridge: KROME 700L Side-by-Side Refrigerator

KROME 700L Side-by-Side Refrigerator Image Credit: Eros

Pros

No-frost cooling technology

Includes water dispenser

LED temperature control

Twist ice maker

Good storage

Cons

No temperature sensors for automated control

A side-by-side refrigerator that has many of the features you likely seek, this KROME appliance offers ample storage space in its 333-litre fridge and 192-litre freezer compartments. A state-of-the-art inverter compressor works with no-frost cooling technology to keep food fresh for longer, even as it saves energy. There’s also an LED display on the door that gives you the ability to manage the fridge’s temperature. A twist ice maker, along with a water dispenser in the door, ensure your beverages are always chilled. If you like an orderly layout for items in your fridge, you’ll find KROME’s variety in shelving – from double-layer drawers to crisper boxes – to be useful in organising all your items.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh474.60 with tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty.

8. Best Warranty: Hitachi 700L Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Hitachi 700L Side-by-Side Refrigerator Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Touchscreen control panel

Spacious interiors

Includes water and ice dispenser

10-year warranty for the compressor

Cons

No selectable mode compartment

In her compact kitchen, Chandni Gupta, a 27-year-old graphic designer based in Dubai, says she had to replace her two-door fridge with a side-by-side fridge, because it “just made the most sense”. She added: “I found this fridge to be much easier to use in our kitchen, where space is tight. There’s no need to pull out a bulky freezer drawer – both the fridge and freezer are easily accessible and organised. Since I eat a lot of frozen food, I find it really convenient being able to reach in without stooping or squatting all the time, too.” Hitachi’s 700-litre fridge is no lightweight – it’s roomy, and packed with features. It has a touchscreen control panel on the front, with an ice and water dispenser backed by a four-litre water tank. The appliance’s double cooling fan rotates the chilled air from the inverter quickly and effectively using two fans. Even during power outages, and ambient temperatures of up to 60°C, the fridge’s interiors stay cool.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh849.71 with tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty, and 10-year compressor warranty. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh499.91, and two-year extended warranty for Dh749.86.