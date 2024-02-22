Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Home Appliance Deal: Roborock S8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Pros

Double roller brushes capture fine particles

Avoids obstacles

Scrubs floors using sonic technology

Good navigation system with 3D scanning

Nonstop cleaning for 180 minutes on a single charge

Cons

Mop cloths need to be rinsed after each session

Dust box has to be emptied out manually

Roborock S8 is for those who need frequent mopping around the house. Even if your floors are partially covered, the smart machine automatically detects carpets and lifts the mop pad out of the way. This new model is a welcome upgrade from the S7, equipped with a suction power that reaches a whopping 6,000Pa. It recommends the right amount of cleaning intensity, depending on the room it's in, whether the bathrooms or bedrooms. The robot vacuum does everything a hi-tech cleaner is capable of, from mapping your floor plan to scheduling cleaning times - but it stands out for mopping with sonic vibration technology that doesn't leave dried streaks behind. The device has a 300ml water tank and a 400ml dustbin, and runs for 180 minutes on its lowest setting or 'quiet' mode. The only dealbreaker, note reviewers, could be the manual effort that goes into cleaning and rinsing the cloth after the mopping is done. They do point out that it's better than its predecessor at avoiding carpets when mopping and capturing pet hair.

Best Kitchen Appliance Deal: COMFEE’ Mini Dishwasher

Pros

Six programs

Control panel is easy to use

Good performance

Compact design

Cons

Limited space inside the dishwasher

Don’t have space for a traditional dishwasher in your kitchen? Don’t worry – the COMFEE’ countertop dishwasher is small, portable and powerful. With six programs and three place settings, it’s well suited to dorm rooms, shared flats or for families of two or three people, saving you from the tedious chore of washing dishes by hand every day. The dishwasher’s six-litre water tank can be directly connected to a tap via its water inlet hose, but if that’s not possible, you can just fill the tank manually. At the end of the cycle, the dishwasher’s door opens automatically, and a fan circulates fresh air to dry dishes faster. Reviewers say the control panel is easy to use, and the plates come out sparkling clean. The only downside, as expected, is that it can only fit a limited amount of crockery, so you may have to run it more than once a day.

Best Beauty Deal: Some By Mi 30Days Miracle Clear Spot Patch (18 Pieces)

If you’re dealing with acne, consider the popular Korean brand Some by Mi’s Miracle Clear Spot Patch. These handy patches, which come in 10mm and 12mm sizes, can be used over pimples and wounds – its hydrocolloid fabric helps minimise scar formation and prevents secondary infection. Designed with a translucent material, it’s breathable and suits your skin tone. It’s also waterproof, and you can use multiple patches a day.

