1. Best Workout Earbuds Deal: Jabra Elite 8 Active

Pros

Durable, with comfortable fit

Great battery life

Effective noise cancellation

Dolby Audio support

IP68 waterproof rating

Cons

Physical buttons are frustrating, according to reviewers

Wireless, durable and with a secure fit, Jabra Elite 8 Active is a top contender in the sports headphones category worldwide. The earbuds have been through military testing, so they’re completely dust- and waterproof, and can survive one-metre drops. Jabra’s ShakeGrip technology helps give the earbuds a comfortable and secure fit in the ear – reviewers attest to this, saying they can wear it all day without experiencing any fatigue. The sound quality is phenomenal, thanks to spatial sound by Dolby Audio, which feels like you’re experiencing audio from all angles. You can adjust EQ and access music pre-sets, sound modes and call experience settings on the Jabra Sound+ app. With both adaptive hybrid active noise cancellation and hear-through modes, you can switch based on their activity – the latter allows you to hold conversations or keep an ear on traffic without removing the earbuds. Voice commands can help you control playback and volume, or you can use the physical buttons on the earbuds, although some reviewers note that these are uncomfortable to use, since pushing a button ends up pushing the earbud needlessly into the ear. Still, with rich sound quality and advanced features, the Elite 8 Active is definitely worth the money – especially now that it’s on sale!

2. Best Fitness Tracker Deal: Fitbit Charge 6

Pros

Improved fitness monitoring

In-built Google Maps, Wallet and YouTube Music

Good battery life

Track over 40 exercise modes

Cons

Does not support Spotify

Limited tracking in certain sports modes

For Android users, it doesn’t get better than the new Fitbit Charge 6. Thanks to Google’s acquisition of Fitbit, this top-of-the-range fitness tracker is the first to have all major Google apps built into the watch, from Maps to Wallet, without the need for a software update. The fitness tracker features over 40 exercise modes, and has useful bonuses like the ability to see Active Zone Minutes when completing a workout. Its SpO2 pulse oximeter sensor offers you the opportunity to see your sleep score, sleep stages and set a smart wake alarm, although you’ll have to be a Premium user if you want to see the full breakdown. The battery on this device should last up to a week before it needs a recharge. It’s easily an excellent fitness tracker that’s packed full of features for the tech-savvy fitness enthusiast. Do note, however, that it doesn’t support Spotify, although you will have access to YouTube Music.

3. Best Apple Fitness Tracker Deal: Apple Watch Series 9

Pros

Always On Retina display

Survives in 50 metres of water

Health insights, from ECG to sleep monitoring

Car crash and fall detection, along with temperature tracking

Double-tap gesture for hands-free use

Precision Finding for iPhone 15

Cons

Familiar design

The new Apple Watch Series 9 is a fitness tracker like no other. One of the best smartwatches in the market right now, this device features an intuitive platform with industry-leading health- and activity-tracking tools. The latest iteration features more recycled materials than ever before, and is manufactured entirely with clean electricity – it’s Apple’s first-ever carbon-neutral product. The Watch has an impressively bright 2,000-nit display for improved outdoor visibility, and offers support for a handy double-tap gesture and on-device Siri processing. With impressive health and wellness tracking, like electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, blood oxygen readings and temperature sensing, it's excellent for monitoring your health and fitness. Although it looks exactly like its predecessor, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing – the Watch is still as versatile and useful as ever before. The fact that it’s a smartwatch as well, is a bonus, for Apple users who like to stay connected as they work out.

4. Best Kids Fitness Tracker Deal: Fitbit Ace 3

Pros

Tracks activity and sleep

Comfortable, waterproof design

Stylish, swappable bands

Can receive calls and texts

Good battery life

Cons

No GPS tracking

No heart rate monitoring

If you’d like your child to embrace a healthier, active lifestyle, opt for Fitbit Ace 3. This fitness tracker is custom-made for kids, with all-day activity tracking and up to eight days of battery life. There are plenty of animated clock faces to choose from, and fun incentives for children when they reach goals or participate in step competitions with family members – they can earn badges and participate in fun on-screen celebrations. The tracker is water resistant up to 50m, so kids can wear it in the pool, too. You can schedule bedtime reminders and silent alarms via this watch, and help older kids sync it with their smartphone so that they can receive texts and calls directly from their Ace 3. Don’t worry about privacy concerns: a family account on the Fitbit app lets parents manage their child’s watch. On the downside, there is no GPS tracking or heart rate monitoring available on this device.

5. Best Walking Pad Deal: King Smith WalkingPad R1 Pro

Pros

Three modes for running, brisk walking and walking

Easy portability with armrest and rollers

Stores upright or under the desk

Control speed with feet, hands-free

User weight limit at 110kg

Cons

The belt can shift around after unfolding

An all-rounder that’s perfect for placing under your desk as you work, King Smith’s Walking Pad R1 Pro is easy to set up and use. It’s also still foldable at the centre, despite having an optional handle. If you’re looking for high speeds (10km per hour) and a supportive armrest, then this is your best space-saving option. You can walk, speed-walk or sprint, depending on the three modes. Thanks to its flat head, the R1 Pro can be stored upright against the wall. Reviewers mention how the handle makes retrieval from storage less strenuous, especially with the base rollers. The running area is slightly narrower than the Walking Pad P1 model (44cm), but the motor peaks at 1.25 horsepower, making the walking pad more powerful. We also like that the walking mode maxes out at 6km per hour for those who’d like a faster pace while working, and that the speeds can be controlled using just your feet. Compared to most under-desk treadmills, this one accommodates a wider range of users with a load limit of 110kg.

6. Best Step Trainer Deal: ProIron Mini Stepper

Pros

Space-saving, portable stepper

LCD monitor tracks progress

Comes with resistance bands

Quiet machine

Cons

Bands are not adjustable

If you want to avoid the heat this summer and burn calories at home instead, ProIron’s Mini Stepper will help you achieve your fitness goals. This stepper machine has large, 13-inch pedals with a comfortable anti-slip surface and three protective edges that keep your foot safely in place. Two independent hydraulic cylinders offer steady resistance, and a LCD monitor tracks your calories, exercise time and repetitions so you can keep track of your progress. The Mini Stepper also comes with resistance bands so you can tone your upper body, as well. Reviewers love that it’s a compact device that can slip under the bed or desk when they’re done using it. They also say it gets you perspiring in seconds, and many watch their favourite shows while using the machine. The only drawback is that the resistance bands are not adjustable.

7. Best Massager Deal: Therabody Theragun Mini 2.0

Pros

Compact and ultra-portable

Quiet device

Choose from three speeds

Good battery life

Cons

Limited attachments included

A massage tool that’s small, portable and powerful, is exactly what you need after a demanding workout. The Theragun Mini 2.0 is the smaller version of the brand’s other massage devices - it fits in one hand, and slips easily into gym bags for a relaxing post-workout recovery routine. The ultra-portable device features three pre-set speed options and its brushless QX35 motor applies over 9kg of force, maintaining speed and depth with Active Torque Control for a vibration that suits you. It runs for 120 minutes on a single charge, and uses QuietForce Technology to ensure it doesn't disturb others. The device comes with three attachments – standard ball, dampener, thumb – but you’ll have to buy other attachments separately.

8. Best Water Bottle Deal: Takeya Actives Insulated Water Bottle

Spilling water all over yourself is the last thing you need when you’re in the middle of a workout. Takeya Actives’ trending sports water bottle offers a wide handle and a sweat-free grip, with a removable silicone base that keeps the bottle safe from scratches, and helps it stay steady in treadmill trays or cup holders. Its double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks hot and cold (for up to 24 hours), and its interiors are made with BPA-free stainless steel. Reviewers rave about the folding straw lid, saying it’s completely leak-proof and allows for one-handed drinking. There’s a useful loop handle that you can attach to your gym bag for easy portability. Choose from over 24 colours!

9. Best Sports Bag: adidas Team Issue II Duffel Bag

If you play team sports, like cricket or football, adidas’ Team Issue II is the duffel for you. Since some sports require more gear than others, you’ll find this spacious bag can help you organise all your items. Made with polyester, and sporting a water-resistant base, it’s equipped with three zippered pockets and an easy-access mesh pocket on its exterior, with plenty of zippered pockets inside for small, valuable items. Reviewers say the ventilated side pocket is an ideal place to store dirty shoes and gear. The shoulder strap pad is strong and comfortable, and since it's a lightweight bag, it’s easy to carry. There are 18 colours to choose from, so pick the shade that suits you best!