Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

But you don’t have to lift a finger to search for what’s on sale. Leave the research to us – we’re bringing you some of the best deals the website has on offer, right at this moment. You can expect slashed prices across the website, on all your favourite electronics, appliances, beauty products, perfumes and more, along with plenty of Back to School discounts.

Return to this space daily to see updated offers, and become a Prime member to take advantage of free, fast delivery.

Best Electronics Deal: Netgear Orbi Tri-Band RBK752 Mesh System

Pros

Fast tri-band system

Connects over 40 devices

Plenty of Ethernet ports

Cons

Security and parental controls are paid services

If you’re looking for an expandable Wi-Fi system, opt for Netgear’s Orbi RBK752. This pack of two provides coverage for up to 5,000 square feet and up to 40 devices. But you can extend coverage up to 2,500 square feet with each additional satellite, sold separately. The mesh system offers plenty of connectivity options, with three Gigabit Ethernet ports on the router and two ports on the satellite. It offers connectivity to over 40 devices, and lets you stream 4K or even 8K UHD movies on multiple devices, with no issues. Reviewers say it’s easy to install and manage, but complain that they had to pay extra for the device’s security system, NETGEAR Armour, and smart parental controls.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh100.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year limited hardware warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh74, and two-year extended warranty for Dh122.

Best Appliance Deal: Electrolux 2200W Canister Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

Pros

Strong suction

Hepa filter

User-friendly and ergonomic design

Versatile attachments

Cons

Requires regular cleaning

The Electrolux vacuum cleaner boasts a modern and streamlined design, making it not only aesthetically pleasing but also easy to store. As a bagless vacuum, it eliminates the need for replacement bags, reducing ongoing costs and making maintenance easier. The transparent dust container allows users to see when it needs to be emptied. It typically features an ergonomic handle, making it comfortable to use for extended periods. The vaccuum also boasts a 2,200W motor, and delivers strong suction power, making it highly effective at picking up dirt, dust, and debris from various surfaces, including carpets, hard floors, and upholstery. The vacuum is also equipped with a Hepa filter, which traps fine particles and allergens, making it ideal for households with those prone to allergies, or pets. Hepa filters capture up to 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, improving indoor air quality. It comes with a range of attachments, including a crevice tool, dusting brush, and upholstery nozzle. These attachments enhance its versatility, enabling users to clean hard-to-reach areas and various surfaces effectively. The slight downside is that the dust bin requires regular cleaning.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty of Dh23 and two-year warranty of Dh33.

Best Beauty Deal: Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

A K-beauty bestseller, Laneige’s sleeping mask helps cocoon your face in nourishing ingredients. According to Dr Chhaya, our expert, a “hydrating mask like Laneige Water Sleeping Mask can provide an extra boost, ensuring you wake up with refreshed, rejuvenated skin”. This overnight mask is hypoallergenic and features a powerful probiotic-derived complex that helps reveal smoother, brighter skin and reduces the amount of dead skin cells. Squalane, a hydrating ingredient that’s extracted from sugar cane, boosts hydration and increases elasticity, while niacinamide and Saururus chinensis extract (an East Asian plant with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties) help the skin look more revitalised. Overall, it’s a power-packed mask with a lightweight consistency, which you can leave on at night and rinse off in the morning; use once or twice a week for optimal results.