Best Appliance Deal: Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Pros

Strong suction power

Wide, dual rotating mops are effective

AI-powered obstacle avoidance system

Disposal bin needs to be emptied every 75 days

Automatic water refill

Washes and dries its own mop

Cons

Expensive

As one of the most advanced robotic floor cleaners out there right now, the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is the closest you’ll come to an independent cleaner. It has the ability to both vacuum and mop, empty its own dustbin, wash and dry its mop cloth, and even refill its water tank. The device uses built-in dual-laser LiDAR navigation – the same tech that can be found in autonomous vehicles – to detect obstacles from 10m distance, and via a 210-degree view. With a strong suction power of 5,000Pa, it gives your home a deep cleaning experience every time it cleans. If you have rugs strewn across your home, don’t worry; the device can automatically lift its dual rotating mops by 15mm. Reviewers especially love that they don’t need to worry about emptying the dust bin for up to 75 days.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh141.58 for 12 months with select banks. Redeem a coupon to get Dh3,100 off!

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh97 and two-year extended warranty for Dh138.

Best Electronics Deal: Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter

Pros

Built-in storage facility

Fast data transfers

Supports 4K@60Hz video

Premium look and feel

Cons

Heats up quickly

What if the USB hub you carried around, came with its own storage? Satechi’s hybrid multiport hub includes a M.2 solid state drive enclosure – you can open the back panel and insert an internal SSD card, which you can then access whenever you plug the hub into your computer. Do note that the SSD card is not included and has to be bought separately. It can then be used to back up data and transfer files with speeds of up to 5Gbps. The Satechi hub also includes a USB-C PD charging port (up to 100W), two USB-A ports (with speeds of up to 10Gbps), and a 4K HDMI port with a refresh rate of 60Hz for ultra-smooth streaming. Some reviewers note, however, that because of the active storage component, the device tends to heat up fairly quickly.

Best Beauty Deal: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow BHA + PHA Pore-Tight Facial Toner

Inspired by the Korean aqua peel facial that swept social media a few years ago, Glow Recipe’s facial toner both hydrates and refines pores in a single step. It’s packed with ingredients that hydrate and calm the skin, while delivering essential vitamins and amino acids. The toner is formulated with 16 per cent glycerin, a humectant that floods the skin with moisture and leaves it intensely hydrated. There’s also a gentle blend of naturally derived BHAs (two per cent) to decongest pores, and PHAs (three percent) to smooth and even out the skin. Overall, thousands of reviewers love its non-greasy application, and light watermelon scent, saying it makes their skin feel refreshed and revitalised.