Miami: Lionel Messi dazzled in his return from injury Saturday, scoring two goals in the space of four minutes and adding an assist in Inter Miami's 3-1 Major League Soccer victory over the Philadelphia Union.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner hadn't played since injuring his right ankle during the Copa America final on July 14, when he helped Argentina to victory over Colombia.

Since then he had missed eight MLS games for his club and this month's World Cup qualifiers for his country.

Messi hadn't played for Inter since June 1, but he didn't miss a beat as he was inserted into the starting lineup.

Philadelphia seized the advantage in the second minute on Mikael Uhre's left-footed shot from outside the area.

Messi grabbed the equalizer in the 26th minute, collecting a pass from Luis Suarez and beating defender Kai Wagner before unleashing a right-footed shot to cap a sequence launched by Jordi Alba on the left.

Ecstatic fans were still celebrating when he fired Inter ahead in the 30th, connecting again with Alba and firing a left-footed shot from the center of the area into the bottom right corner.

Inter thought Suarez had made it 3-1 before halftime, but his goal was overturned on a VAR review.

But Suarez added a goal deep in second-half injury time with Messi - who also picked up his first yellow card in MLS for lingering on a corner kick - providing the assist.

They have already booked their place in the MLS Cup playoffs.