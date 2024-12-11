Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

But you don’t have to lift a finger to search for what’s on sale. Leave the research to us – we’re bringing you some of the best deals the website has on offer, right at this moment. You can expect slashed prices across the website on all your favourite electronics, appliances, beauty products, perfumes and more.

Return to this space daily to see updated offers, and become a Prime member to take advantage of free, fast delivery.

Best Appliance Deal: DE'LONGHI Coffee Machine DINAMICA

Pros

Bean-to-cup freshness

TrueBrew iced coffee function

Easy to clean

Cons

Expensive

Iced coffee, anyone? The De'Longhi Dinamica is here to impress. This fully automatic coffee machine blends ease of use with top-notch coffee-making performance, making it an excellent choice for anyone who loves convenience without compromising on quality. One of its standout features is the TrueBrew iced coffee function, designed to brew cold coffee without diluting the flavour—ideal for warm climates. The Dinamica’s bean-to-cup brewing system ensures fresh coffee every time, complemented by a steel burr grinder for precise control over the grind. Whether you crave espresso, cappuccinos, or lattes, this machine has the versatility to meet your needs, and you can customize settings like coffee strength and temperature for a personalised touch. Cleaning is a breeze with removable parts like the drip tray and brew unit, which are dishwasher-safe. Plus, the automatic rinsing and descaling functions ensure maintenance is simple and hassle-free. The Panarello steam wand makes frothing milk easy, perfect for those who enjoy a creamy cappuccino or latte. While the Dinamica is packed with features, it does come at a higher price point, and its size may be a concern for those with limited kitchen space.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent nstallments and pay Dh375.86 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty of Dh284 and two-year extended warranty of Dh404.

Best Electronics Deal: Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank

Pros

Informative display panel

Fast 140W charging

Doesn’t drop speed when charging multiple devices

Travel-ready

Cons

Slightly heavy

Small, fast and efficient, Anker Prime packs a lot of battery power in its compact body. This 27,650mAh power bank is safe to take on flights, since it maxes out at 99.54Wh. It’s ideal for Apple laptop owners – it can charge a MacBook Air fully, or bring a MacBook Pro 16 to 50 per cent in under 30 minutes. The device has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port; if you use a single USB-C port to charge your laptop, you can take advantage of 140W speedy charging. When using dual ports, its splits 170W of power between them. Reviewers say even when multiple devices are charging, the power bank performs faster than they expected. An informative digital panel helps them keep track of battery levels of all their connected gadgets, as well as the power bank itself. Do note, however, that although compact, this is a bulky power bank – it weighs 667g.

Best Beauty Deal: Philips Avent Fast Bottle Warmer

When it comes to parenting, every minute counts — especially during those midnight feeds or rushed mornings before daycare drop-off. Enter the Philips Avent Fast Bottle Warmer, your new best friend in the kitchen. With its lightning-fast warming time, thoughtful design, and easy-to-use features, this bottle warmer promises to make feeding time smoother, quicker, and even a little bit fun. The gentle warming process helps preserve the quality of breast milk, formula, and even baby food. In addition, with a built-in automatic shut-off feature, you can rest easy, knowing the warmer will stop once the milk reaches the ideal temperature, ensuring you never overheat or burn it. The bottle warmer is versatile enough to warm bottles and baby food jars. Whether you’re on the go with a formula bottle or feeding your baby some mashed veggies, this warmer is ready to handle it all. And don’t forget about defrosting breast milk. If you have frozen milk on hand, simply pop it in, and the warmer will gently defrost it to a safe, feeding-ready temperature. It’s a game-changer for busy parents juggling different feeding needs. If you’re a parent who values speed, efficiency, and convenience, the Philips Avent Fast Bottle Warmer is an essential addition to your baby care arsenal. It’ll save you time, reduce stress, and ensure your baby gets the perfect bottle at the right temperature — whether it’s for a midnight snack or a sunny afternoon meal. It’s all about making your life easier, so you can spend more time enjoying those precious moments with your little one.