The weather's cool, breezy and just right for a backyard hangout. It's the perfect excuse to soak up some vitamin D without having to dress and head out, when your comfort zone is right out the door. With a bit of tender loving care, your garden can become everyone's favourite spot to gather, barbecue, binge movie marathons and relax at the end of a busy day.

Sprucing up a backyard means investing in reliable outdoor furniture, one that can weather strong sunlight to last all seasons. Other basics include light fixtures and portable entertainment - think Bluetooth speakers and projectors. Throw in BBQ grills and we have a rather expensive shopping list.

Editor's tip Don't miss out on Amazon's New Year offers, where featured categories are up to 30 per cent off. Discounts apply to garden items, appliances, cleaning tools, furniture and more.

Luckily, we've got you covered on the budget end. Below, you'll find deals on fun yard gear, whether you're looking to upgrade existing items or start from scratch. Shop and save with Amazon's New Year's discounted offerings. Save further with a Prime membership to get free, fast delivery.

1. Best Grill Deal: Char Broil 3 Burner + Side Burner Gas Grill

Pros

Convenient gas grill with knobs for temperature control

Extra side burner

Porcelain-coated grills

Warming rack and additional shelf for food prep

Cons

Complicated assembly

Whenever someone's feeling peckish, fire up your gas grill on the yard for tasty barbecued meats and vegetables. Char Broil's three-burner equipment is currently on sale, and it's a beautiful, sturdy addition to any outdoor space. It uses 30,000 BTUs of cooking power across 360 square inches of grill space that's covered by a porcelain-coated grate to prevent food from sticking. On one side, there's a warming rack and the other features a bonus side burner, great for heating up water for tea or coffee. Another convenient metal shelf offers more space for storing spices and carrying out food prep. Reviewers praise the quality of the metal grills and find the BBQ station a decent size for a family. UAE-based buyers were able to get a gas tank to power the grill from any petrol station.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh58.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh57 and two for Dh81.

2. Best Portable Speaker Deal: JBL Charge 5

Pros

Dual JBL bass radiators

20-hour battery life

IP67 rated for water and dustproof

Charges other devices via a built-in port

Connects with two devices at the same time

Cons

Heavy, so cannot be hung from chairs

Always have a speaker you can depend on to play hours of tunes outdoors. The JBL Charge 5 can withstand water accidents, sand and a tumble in the wild, with a booming audio to match. It has a rubber flat base and a weighty construction so the speaker sits anywhere you want it to, be it by the poolside or in the grassy patch, without budging all day. Two designated DJs of the house can call dibs on the speaker at the same time and play their favourite tracks without having to pair via Bluetooth again. Get 20 hours of nonstop wireless streaming, and if your phone is running out of charge, the JBL Charge 5 comes with a built-in charging port. Amazon marks this speaker with fewer returns, and reviewers attest to its on-the-go brilliance and clean sound. Some buy more units to sync them together to amplify their television audio.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh46.05 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh35 and two for Dh49.

3. Best Portable Projector Deal: BenQ GV30 Smart Mini Projector

Pros

2.5 hours of battery life

720p HD resolution with 4K support on HDMI

Wireless casting from phone or PC

Android TV projector

Works as a Bluetooth speaker

Cons

Wireless casting for Netflix isn't possible

Hang up a bedsheet and you have a makeshift outdoor theatre in your backyard. The BenQ GV30 is where your search for a portable projector ends - it's the full package, from the built-in Android TV to a 2.1-channel speaker with bass. On a single charge, you get 150 minutes of video playtime or 280 minutes of music when you use it as a Bluetooth speaker. The best part is that the lens projects a 720p HD picture and supports up to 4K resolution via the HDMI port. As soon as it's up and running, the projector fixes the focus and angle for you with Keystone correction, so you can project it onto any surface. It even supports wireless casting for iOS, MacOS, Android and PC devices, if you want to go completely wireless. People bring it along on road trips, project it anywhere and find it a fantastic movie partner. Brightness is strong enough that you don't need to be shrouded in total darkness to watch content.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh115.66 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh80 and two for Dh113.

4. Best Outdoor Rug Deal: Latch.It RV Outdoor Rug

While you could lounge directly on grass, some guests might prefer to sit themselves and their belongings on a rug. Any rugged outdoor spread will do, like this boho-style straw rug by Latch.It. It's a reversible 5 x 8 feet rug that's woven from UV- and mold-resistant fabric, making it easy to wipe clean after spills so it's great for picnicking too. When pressed for time, you can always reverse the rug and switch up the colour scheme. If you're worried about the rug in the wind, the package comes with four ground stakes to secure the mat. It even arrives with a small portable trash can and a storage bag. Reviewers love how easy it is to fold and unfold, and say that it helps make their outdoor area look inviting.

5. Best Outdoor Furniture Deal: Pan Emirates Norwood Garden Fabric and Plastic Sofa Set

Create a designated seating area for older family members to get comfortable in. This four-piece garden set by Pan Emirates could be the centerpiece in your backyard where everyone flocks to. It consists of a two-seater sofa, two single-seater sofas and a coffee table, all constructed from high-density plastic in a wicker design, so it's easy to maintain even after spills. The sofas arrive with padded seat cushions upholstered in soft polyester fabric.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh74.92 for 12 months with select banks.

6. Best Outdoor Activity Deal: Vavosport Kids Soccer Goals Backyard Set

Backyard football, anyone? Set up portable goal posts on either end of the garden and let the kids work up a sweat as the rest of the family cheers them on. Vavosport has a backyard set just for this purpose, complete with a football, air pump, eight ground stakes and six training cones. Each goal post measures 4 x 3 feet and is made of durable Oxford cloth and fiberglass poles. You can pin them to the ground with the included stakes for a semi-permanent setup. Assembling everything takes about 10 minutes or so, say reviews. Some have left the posts outdoors for over six months and still find them in good condition. The size is ideal for young kids all the way to teens.

7. Best Smart Plug Deal: Meross Smart Plug Mini (4-Pack)

Pros

Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings

Doesn't need a hub

Controls plugs via the app as well

Set up routines and timers

Cons

Doesn't work with HomeKit

Power your garden lights via smart plugs so that when everyone's headed to bed, you can switch them off from your phone or with a voice command. Meross has four mini plugs in a pack, all compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. They communicate with your home Wi-Fi directly without a bridge - just plug them in and download the Meross app onto your device. Even if no one's at home, the app can be used to set up routines where the lights are scheduled to turn on and off at desired times. Reviewers have used these in their garden shed, patio and for their garden water feature. Do note that the plugs are not compatible with Apple HomeKit.

Bonus: Save Dh25 when you apply a coupon.