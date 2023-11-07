As temperatures dwindle, you'll wish to gather in the backyard more often, under the open skies and away from smartphone screens. Here, it's the perfect setting for delicious barbecue parties and wholesome movie nights, but this assumes that your outdoors area is sufficiently decked out for hosting.

You don't need a sprawling terrace or a backyard to get started. Even a balcony space can be instantly elevated with a two-seater and a table, a hardy rug and some string lights. With larger areas, families have the option to install an audio-visual system, ranging from outdoor TVs and projectors to Bluetooth speakers , depending on how shaded the space is.

And if you're thinking of hauling an old couch to the patio, think again. You'll need weatherproof items, whether furniture or electronics, to survive the occasional downpour and sunny afternoons. An interior styling expert we previously spoke to also highly recommended furniture covers to prolong the life of your outdoor chairs and tables, which tend to be pricier than their indoor counterparts.

Among the many essentials to consider, nothing cements an outdoor entertainment corner like a food station. You have portable BBQ gas and charcoal grills, or fully featured stations to impress guests for the long haul. Browse our selection of best-rated must-haves from Amazon, and spruce up your outdoor space ahead of the year's end. Shop with a Prime membership to get free, same-day delivery.

1. Best Outdoor TV: Samsung The Terrace 65" QLED TV

Pros

IP55 rating for protection against dust and low-pressure water jets

Anti-glare screen with automatic brightness adjustment

Smart TV functions, from mobile mirroring to voice assistance

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

Cons

Optimal ambient temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius only

Expensive

A 4K smart television that can bear the outdoor elements? It's no miracle of the future but the present. Meet The Terrace TV by Samsung, a large, 65-inch QLED screen that has a weatherproof rating of IP55 to protect it from limited dust impact and low-pressure water jets. This model of The Terrace is designed for use in shaded outdoor areas that get partial or non-direct sunlight. Unlike projectors and regular TVs, The Terrace is always available for a daytime movie marathon, with a brightness of up to 4,000 nits and 100 per cent colour volume with HDR. The screen features anti-reflective technology that reduces glare to improve visibility. It also uses an integrated light sensor to automatically adjust brightness, depending on the ambient light at any given time. Refresh rates are lower than current market standards but still impressive at 100Hz for a weatherproof television. Reviewers vouch for the brilliant picture quality, even on the sunniest days. Do note that ambient temperatures of over 50 degrees Celsius can cause the unit to overheat, they add.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh583.25 for 12 months with select banks. Add installation by a professional for Dh89.10.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh397, a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh664, and a two-year damage protection plus a one-year extended warranty for Dh847.

2. Best Outdoor Projector: Nebula Capsule Max by Anker

Pros

720p picture resolution

360-degree built-in speaker

Android TV for downloading Netflix, YouTube and more

Four-hour battery life

Has ports for HDMI, USB and AUX

Cons

Works best in dim settings

Where a shaded alcove is absent, your entertainment options are limited to a projector and a screen at night. Out in the open, a portable projector with Wi-Fi capabilities and a built-in 360-degree speaker will operate the best, like the Nebula Capsule Max by Anker. Plus, there's no mounting required. This projector has the build of a soda can but lights up a screen of up to 100 inches in vivid 720p. Thanks to the Android operating system, families can stream content of their choice, whether from Netflix, YouTube or Prime Video. If the Wi-Fi range is weak, stream via Bluetooth or plug in your laptop or mobile phone, using the HDMI port on the unit. Nebula Capsule Max lets you watch a full-feature film for up to four hours on a single charge as well. Reviewers love that it's able to adjust focus on the projected screen on its own. The range of connectivity options also helps with having a backup that's guaranteed to work, like streaming downloaded movies from a USB stick.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh149.92 for 12 months with select banks. Save Dh200 when you apply a coupon.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh103 and two years for Dh146.

3. Best Barbecue Station: Char-Broil Charcoal Grill 580

Pros

Charcoal pan can be lowered and raised for temperature control

Has four air dampers

Comes with a built-in thermometer on the lid

Secondary cooking space doubles as food warmer and toaster

Rolls on wheels

Cons

Can be difficult to assemble

Char-Broil's BBQ station is ranked as our best charcoal option for preparing juicy grill platters. It's compact on rolling wheels, and still offers a sizeable cooking area of 400 square inches as well as a 180-square-inch warming rack for toasting bread and keeping cooked food fresh. According to a chef we spoke to, charcoal grilling delivers a more flavourful, smoky meal than a gas grill. Char-Broil's unit lets you control the fire and the temperature via the vents, height-adjustable charcoal pan and its lid that comes with a thermometer gauge. Reviewers especially commend the various ways they can keep the heat in check for the tastiest meals. It's also easy to clean, they note.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh83.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh57 and two years for Dh81.

4. Best Lounge Set: VidaXL Garden Lounge Set (6-Piece)

Dutch brand VidaXL offers a lovely assortment of lounge sets in its catalogue. All modular variations, from the sofas to the table, are made with waterproof rattan, a popular material for outdoor furniture due to its hard-wearing and easy-to-clean properties. Our choice is a six-piece set that comes with four sofas, one footrest and a coffee table, and each unit can be arranged in any combination to fit your space. The lounge set arrives with thick cushions and pillows, covered in polyester fabric. It's always good practice to shield your outdoor furniture with a cover when it's not in use. Reviewers call the set an excellent bargain for the price.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year accidental damage for Dh197.

5. Best Dining Set: Yahome Solid Acacia Dining Set (9 Pieces)

Host your loved ones with an all-weather dining set by Yahome. It's a beautiful acacia construction sealed with oil, meaning your table and eight chairs are protected against damage from insects, rot, water and humidity. At the centre, a canvas shade keeps diners cool and comfortable during meal times. Each chair is fixed with a thick polyester cushion. You'll find a detailed assembly manual to help with setting up the expandable 200cm dining table, too.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh244.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year accidental damage for Dh197.

6. Best Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Ultimate Ears Boom 3

Pros

Powerful and loud sound

IP67 waterproof rating

Excellent 15-hour battery life

Can be turned on and off remotely from the app

Cons

Bass could be punchier

Add background tunes to your evening hours with our best portable speaker pick of 2023 - the Ultimate Ears Boom 3. It's a Bluetooth speaker that can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes or float in the pool without sustaining any damage. You can play, pause and skip tracks from a single button, so there's no need to reach out for the phone. What of the sound quality? Per reviews, this speaker is louder than popular brands on the market, making it perfect for outdoor settings. Buyers pair it with their projector to enhance the movie audio, just as you would with a soundbar, and others attest to using it on a large terrace. It lasts for up to 15 hours on a full charge.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and two years for Dh41.

7. Best Deck Lights: Aiwewin Outdoor Wall Lights (Round 3200K 12W)

Pros

Bright warm white light

Aluminium frame for weather resistance

Arrives with complete installation kit

Cons

Installation requires electrical wiring knowledge

String or ambient lights are cosy additions to your space, but they do little in terms of illuminating the area past sunset. Invest in large porch lights instead, like this wall fixture by Aiwewin. It's a warm-toned sconce with aluminium frame for added strength and weather resistance. The LED lamp comes with an installation kit for mounting that buyers find quite straightforward to follow. Reviewers love the soft ambiance it creates, and how it elevates the outdoors with its minimalist design.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh6 and two years for Dh9.